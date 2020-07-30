Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce Thursday whether Minnesota schools will be able to welcome students back in person, continue with remote instruction, or do some combination of the two to begin the 2020-21 school year.

Walz is scheduled to announce the state’s plan for Minnesota schools for the upcoming school year at a 2 p.m. news conference.

The highly anticipated decision will answer only some of the many questions facing school administrators, teachers and families as they wrap up the final weeks of summer break. State officials’ earlier guidance to school districts said in-person instruction could be feasible only if the local spread of the COVID-19 virus was stabilized or improved, a variable that could still shift before most schools start in early September. Districts were directed to plan for multiple scenarios — and the potential that they might have to be more or less restrictive, depending on the virus.

Walz made reference during a press briefing Wednesday to a “decision matrix” that will guide districts on whether to reopen with live classrooms, online sessions or a mix. The guidance is expected to give schools discretion, depending on COVID-19 levels in their communities.

If Walz gives some or all districts the OK to launch a “hybrid” instruction model, with some classes happening online and students attending school in person part time, there is likely to be wide variation in the decisions about which students can be at school, and when.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Education have said school districts will also have the flexibility to decline or limit in-person instruction, even if the state allows it. At least one district has already indicated that it is planning to start the year with schools closed; Minneapolis Public Schools officials outlined their plans in a meeting earlier this week, saying they intend to keep students at home for distance learning. Under the plan, some Minneapolis schools would be open on a limited basis for help with tutoring, technology and mental health services.

In other states, a growing list of large school districts have said they’ll also keep students at home this fall, including those in Denver, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. In some cases, plans to reopen schools fully or in a hybrid model have been shelved and replaced with more restrictions. President Donald Trump has called for schools to fully reopen, and the debate over safety, student achievement and the economic realities of school closures have prompted vigorous political debate around the country.

In Minnesota, Walz’ decision comes after a summer in which hospital admission rates for people with COVID-19 — a key indicator of the virus’ spread — declined before starting to tick up again. Surveys issued by the state Department of Education, individual school districts and the teachers union indicate mixed feelings about schools reopening.

Education Minnesota, the union representing about 80,000 Minnesota teachers, said its survey showed teachers split over the idea of returning to the classroom, with fewer than 1 in 5 supporting the idea of classes resuming full time.

An informal Minnesota Department of Education survey of parents, which drew more than 130,000 responses, found that a majority of parents said they were comfortable sending their children back to school, and most of that group wanted full-time instruction at school.

Of the survey respondents who self-identified their race, white parents were the most likely to say they’d send their children back to school, with 65% saying they’d feel comfortable.

Respondents from groups that have been disproportionately affected by the virus were among the least likely to feel comfortable with that prospect; just under half of Black and Latino parents said they’d be ready for schools to open, along with about 56% of American Indian parents. Asian parents were the least comfortable with returning to school; just 39% said they were ready to send their children back.

Staff writer Jeremy Olson contributed to this report.