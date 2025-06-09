Highlights of the Tony Awards: Radio City becomes the room where it happens for a 'Hamilton' reunion

NEW YORK — Even the ushers at Radio City Music Hall seemed thrilled to be in the room where it happened.
A few of them could be seen grooving, like everyone else at Sunday's Tony Awards, to the ''Hamilton'' reunion performance — a medley of some of that blockbuster musical's biggest songs, performed by the original cast. The occasion was the 10th anniversary of Lin-Manuel Miranda's juggernaut that spawned multiple touring companies, a West End production and a live-capture film — and is still going strong.
But while the theater was buzzing to songs like ''My Shot,'' ''The Schuyler Sisters,'' ''History Has Its Eyes on You,'' and ''The Room Where It Happens,'' some people were unfortunately NOT in the room where, er, it was happening. They were the ones who'd taken a trip to the bar or stroll around the lobby, and were then held from entering until the next commercial break — missing perhaps the night's most anticipated highlight.
They'd also have missed the entire audience singing along with Jonathan Groff, aka King George, ''Da-da-da, dat-da, dat, da-da-da, da-ya-da, Da-da, dat, dat, da-ya-da.'' Note for next year: Exit at your peril!
Some other notable moments from Tony night:
Cole Escola plans a call to Mom, thanks a Grindr date
Most award winners thank Mom, their agents, their co-stars, their spouses.
Cole Escola, one of the major stars of this Tony night, promised Mom a call, but also decided to thank ''Teebo from Grindr'' — the dating app — when accepting the award for lead actor in a play.