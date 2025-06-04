Highlights from The Associated Press' interview with Stephen King

NEW YORK — Stephen King recently spoke to The Associated Press about the new film adaption ''The Life of Chuck," his latest book ''Never Flinch'' and other topics.
Here are highlights from that conversation.
On 'The Life of Chuck'
Over time, King has developed a personal policy in how he talks about the adaptations of his books. ''My idea is: If you can't say something nice, keep your mouth shut,'' he says. Every now and then, King is such a fan of an adaptation that he's excited to talk about it. That's very much the case with ''The Life of Chuck,'' Mike Flanagan's new adaptation of King's novella of the same name published in the 2020 collection ''If It Bleeds.''
''The Life of Chuck,'' which Neon releases in theaters Friday (nationwide June 13), there are separate storylines but the tone-setting opening is apocalyptic. The internet, like a dazed prize fighter, wobbles on its last legs before going down. California is said to be peeling away from the mainland ''like old wallpaper." And yet in this doomsday tale, King is at his most sincere. ''The Life of Chuck,'' the book and the movie, is about what matters in life when everything else is lost. There is dancing, Walt Whitman and joy.
''In ‘The Life of Chuck,' we understand that this guy's life is cut short, but that doesn't mean he doesn't experience joy,'' says King. ''Existential dread and grief and things are part of the human experience, but so is joy.''
On his life as a moviegoer
So vividly drawn is King's fiction that it's offered the basis for some 50 feature films. For half a century, since Brian De Palma's 1976 film ''Carrie,'' Hollywood has turned, and turned again, to King's books for their richness of character, nightmare and sheer entertainment. He's also a moviegoer, himself.