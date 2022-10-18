Star power
Five-star recruits don't often commit to the Gophers, as Californian Dennis Evans did Monday night. Here are five who were ranked in the top 20 players in the country by various recruiting ranking services:
- Joel Przybilla, center, Monticello: Ranked No. 4 by All-Star Report (Class of 1998)
- Rick Rickert, forward, Duluth East: No. 6 Future Stars (Class of 2001)
- Kris Humphries, forward, Hopkins: No. 8 Hoop Scoop (Class of 2003)
- Royce White, forward, DeLaSalle/Hopkins: No. 19 Rivals (Class of 2009)
- Dennis Evans, center, Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest: No. 13 Rivals (Class of 2023)
