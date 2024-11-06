Highest court in Massachusetts to hear arguments in Karen Read's bid to dismiss murder charge

Read is accused of ramming into John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in January 2022. Read's attorneys argue she is being framed and that other law enforcement officers are responsible for O'Keefe's death. A judge declared a mistrial in June after finding jurors couldn't reach an agreement. A retrial on the same charges is set to begin in January, though both sides asked Monday for it to be delayed until April. 1.