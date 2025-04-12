High winds and sandstorms prompt Beijing to cancel hundreds of flights and close parks

High winds and sandstorms are generated in China's dry north, where the Gobi and Taklamakan Deserts sit surrounded by grasslands and, mountains and forests. China has fought a decades-long battle to lessen the impact of sandstorms, especially in Beijing, which sits on the edge of an arid region and where such storms can reduce visibility to practically zero, send sand into buildings and clothing, and cause severe discomfort to the eyes, nose and ears.