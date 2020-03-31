A long stretch of the St. Croix River separating Minnesota and Wisconsin rose Monday to a level high enough to prompt watercraft restrictions.

The river level climbed to 683.16 feet, triggering the “Slow-No Wake Zone” from Taylors Falls in Minnesota south to the Mississippi River in Prescott, Wis., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The river is predicted to exceed 687 feet by the weekend, which is minor flood stage, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In the meantime, marinas and state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public water accesses along the river will be posted advising of the newly imposed limits, which requires operating a watercraft at the slowest possible speed necessary to maintain steerage and in no case more than 5 miles per hour.

The restrictions protect boaters from flood-related hazards such as floating debris and river currents.

They also help minimize damage to shorelines, levees and islands, which are more vulnerable to damage from wakes during the higher events.

For more information, visit the DNR website, www.mndnr.gov/nowake.