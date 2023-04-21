More from Star Tribune
Armed man subdued outside Mall of America
Police subdued a man after he was shot with non-lethal projectiles after exiting his vehicle at the conclusion of a standoff in the North parking lot of the Mall of America Friday, April 21, 2023, in Bloomington, Minn.
High water having an impact
Rising floodwaters are beginning to have an impact in the area, causing closure of some parks.
Gallery: Honoring Prince on the seventh anniversary of the artist's death
Sharon Nelson, Prince's sister, and other community members attended an event at Paisley Park on the seven year anniversary of Prince's death.
Protestors gather at Capitol as Senate votes on multiple progressive policy bills
There are measures to ban conversion therapy, protect abortion access and gender-affirming care for people traveling to Minnesota. Protestors both for and opposing the bills gathered at the Capitol on Friday.
Photos: Tots and Tires event at New Brighton Community Center
The New Brighton Community Center hosted a Tots and Tires event, bringing out New Brighton community vehicles. Participants also could look at vehicles and machinery from the Army National Guard.