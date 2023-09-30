CHICAGO — The high-spending San Diego Padres were eliminated from postseason contention on Friday night despite a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Juan Soto was batting in the seventh inning when the Miami Marlins completed a 4-3 come-from-behind win at Pittsburgh, ensuing the Padres would not get one of the NL's third wild-card berths.

Despite winning 12 of their last 14 games, the Padres (80-80) could not overcome a mostly sluggish performance by a star-filled team that started the season with the major leagues' third-highest payroll at nearly $258 million. A 1-9 skid in early May dropped Padres below .500 — San Diego last had a winning record on May 10.

Baseball's three-highest spenders all failed to reach the postseason, with the New York Mets and Yankees also eliminated.

Nick Martinez (6-4) allowed two hits in five scoreless innings with a season-high eight strikeouts.

Yoán Moncada homered in the eighth off Robert Suarez and Carlos Perez hit his first big league homer in the ninth off Josh Hader, who finished for his 33rd save in 38 chances

Xander Bogaerts hit s fifth-inning sacrifice fly off Dylan Cease (7-9) , who allowed one run and four hits in five innings. Trent Grisham had a two-run double in the sixth off Yohan Ramirez.

LOOMING MILESTONE

Chicago (61-99) needs two wins to avoid its fifth 100-loss season and second in six years.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Bogaerts was struck on the left wrist by a Ramirez pitch in the sixth remained in the game. ... C Luis Campusano missed a fourth straight start after injuring his right ankle Sunday against St. Louis.

UP NEXT

San Diego's Michael Wacha (13-4, 3.39 ERA) faces fellow RHP Mike Clevinger (9-8, 3.40) on Saturday night.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb