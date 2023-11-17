BERLIN — A high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany on Friday that left several people slightly injured, police said.
Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there was a ''lateral contact'' between the high-speed ICE train and the regional service at Reichertshausen, between Ingolstadt and Munich.
They said that seven people were slightly injured and the trains were being evacuated.
More From World
World
Woman dies after dinghy carrying migrants capsizes off Greek Aegean Sea islet
One woman died and 19 people were rescued after a dinghy carrying migrants to Greece capsized off an islet in the eastern Aegean Sea near the Turkish coast Friday, Greek authorities said.
Business
A Swedish hydrofoil ferry seeks to electrify the waterways
Many cities around the world see clean and efficient public transport as a crucial way to lower their carbon emissions. For cities with waterways, a high-tech ferry in Sweden could soon set a new standard.
World
More than 2,400 Ukrainian children taken to Belarus, a Yale study finds
More than 2,400 Ukrainian children aged 6-17 have been taken to Belarus from four regions of Ukraine that are partially occupied by Russian forces, a study by Yale University has found.
World
Top UN court orders Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of Nagorno-Karabakh people
The U.N. top court on Friday issued an order calling on Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of people who leave, return to or remain in Nagorno-Karabakh, following the Azerbaijani military's retaking of the separatist region in September.
World
Hong Kong's Roman Catholic cardinal says he dreams of bishops from greater China praying together
Hong Kong's newly appointed Roman Catholic cardinal said he dreamed of bishops and faithfuls from different parts of greater China praying together one day during a historic visit by the head of the Chinese Catholic church, a publication affiliated with the city's diocese reported Friday.