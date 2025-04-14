High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Lakeville South’s Carson Walker is pitching, hitting and hoping

Carson Walker pitched a two-hitter and piled up hits for the Cougars in the 3-0 start that he dreams will end with a state tournament appearance.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 14, 2025 at 8:00PM
The Prep Athletes of the Week are Carson Walker of Lakeville South (top) and (bottom, from left) Alexis Fahey of Forest Lake, Chase Birdwell of Spring Lake Park, Jordyn Jones of Anoka, Liam Schmitz of Woodbury, Addison Kiphuth of Monticello and Josh Kyei-Baffour of Rochester Century. (Provided photos)

Carson Walker

Lakeville South • baseball

Walker was eager to make his debut on the mound for the Cougars in their season opener a week ago. It was postponed because of inclement weather.

The senior righthander had to wait two more days to toe the rubber with temperatures in the 50s. The wait and cool weather didn’t bother him.

Walker threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout as the Cougars blanked Burnsville 8-0 in a South Suburban Conference matchup. He struck out 12 in his 97-pitch performance.

“The weather doesn’t affect me,” Walker said. “You have to be ready to play under any circumstance.”

He also went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double, and scored two runs. The following two days, while taking his position in the outfield, Walker went 3-for-4 with another double and two RBI in a 4-2 triumph over Rosemount and 2-for-3 with three RBI in a 14-4 victory over Eastview.

“Walker is tenacious in any situation,” Cougars coach Brent Goracke said. “He wants the ball or bat in his hands with the game on the line. He will do whatever it takes for the team to have success.”

Which he hopes leads the Cougars (3-0) to their third state tournament appearance come June. Walker was a member of the last state tournament team in 2023 but didn’t appear in any game for the consolation champions.

“I would like to make it to state again, but it’s not an easy thing to accomplish,” Walker said. “I think we are a little under the radar. Teams better look out for us. I enjoy winning a lot.”

Alexis Fahey

Forest Lake • track

A junior, Fahey is off to a great start. She has the state’s top throws in the shot put (41 feet, 1 inch) and discus (140 feet, 11 inches). “Alexis has some big goals for the year, and I can’t wait to see what she does with the 2025 season,” Rangers coach Jennifer Parent said. Fahey is the Class 3A defending state champion in the discus. “She puts in an incredible amount of work in order to be the elite-level athlete that she is,” Parent said. “She is always focused on refining the smaller things in her technique that will allow her to throw even further.”

Chase Birdwell

Spring Lake Park • golf

Birdwell appears primed for a stellar sophomore season. He shot an 11-under-par 97 over 27 holes to win the Bunker Hills Invitational and lead the Panthers to the team crown in the 25-school event. He tied for fifth place with his graduated older brother, Jake, in the Class 3A state meet a year ago. “Chase is one of the most consistent players I have seen,” Panthers coach Tim Merritt said. “He has the ability to score the golf ball on any track.”

Jordyn Jones

Anoka • softball

Jones has at least two hits in each of the Tornadoes’ first four victories. The junior second baseman is hitting .588 with a slugging percentage of 1.412, with three home runs and three doubles. She has scored seven runs and driven in eight. “Jordyn is quickly establishing herself as a force at the plate,” Anoka coach Morgan Paaverud said. “She is consistently setting the tone for our offense. Her ability to get on base has provided a much-needed spark at the top of the lineup.”

Liam Schmitz

Woodbury • track

Schmitz is off to a blazing start. The junior posted the state’s second-fastest time in the 400-meter dash, 49.76 seconds, and fourth-quickest time in the 200, 22.33 seconds, at the Prior Lake Invitational. “Liam is the epitome of hard work and dedication,“ Woodbury coach Lane Swansson said. ”He’s worked all year round in the weight room as well as competing in indoor track during the winter. He’s an excellent leader on our team and drives competition in practice between our sprinters.”

Addison Kiphuth

Monticello • lacrosse

The senior attacker is in the program’s record book. Kiphuth scored eight goals and had 11 points, both single-game school records, as Monticello beat St. Cloud 16-12 in its season opener. “First game of the season you never really know how your team is gonna come out,” Magic coach Shane Weber said. “Addie’s experience and composure really helped settle our offense and offset those initial nerves.”

Josh Kyei-Baffour

Rochester Century• track

The 6-3 Kyei-Baffour has the ideal frame for a hurdler. Coming off a fourth-place finish in the 110-meter high hurdles at the Class 3A state meet a year ago, the senior is ready to go to the next level. A North Dakota State recruit, he holds the state’s fastest time in the event at 14.19 seconds. “Josh has high standards and attacks those standards with passion and focus,” Panthers coach Eric Gahr said. “He’s got the drive to always improve and get better. He’s confident and aggressive, two key things a hurdler needs to take it to the next level.”

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

