Prep Athletes of the Week: Lakeville South’s Carson Walker is pitching, hitting and hoping

Carson Walker
Lakeville South • baseball
Walker was eager to make his debut on the mound for the Cougars in their season opener a week ago. It was postponed because of inclement weather.
The senior righthander had to wait two more days to toe the rubber with temperatures in the 50s. The wait and cool weather didn’t bother him.
Walker threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout as the Cougars blanked Burnsville 8-0 in a South Suburban Conference matchup. He struck out 12 in his 97-pitch performance.
“The weather doesn’t affect me,” Walker said. “You have to be ready to play under any circumstance.”
He also went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double, and scored two runs. The following two days, while taking his position in the outfield, Walker went 3-for-4 with another double and two RBI in a 4-2 triumph over Rosemount and 2-for-3 with three RBI in a 14-4 victory over Eastview.
“Walker is tenacious in any situation,” Cougars coach Brent Goracke said. “He wants the ball or bat in his hands with the game on the line. He will do whatever it takes for the team to have success.”
Which he hopes leads the Cougars (3-0) to their third state tournament appearance come June. Walker was a member of the last state tournament team in 2023 but didn’t appear in any game for the consolation champions.