Prep Athletes of the Week: Lakeville South’s Carson Walker is pitching, hitting and hoping

A junior, Fahey is off to a great start. She has the state’s top throws in the shot put (41 feet, 1 inch) and discus (140 feet, 11 inches). “Alexis has some big goals for the year, and I can’t wait to see what she does with the 2025 season,” Rangers coach Jennifer Parent said. Fahey is the Class 3A defending state champion in the discus. “She puts in an incredible amount of work in order to be the elite-level athlete that she is,” Parent said. “She is always focused on refining the smaller things in her technique that will allow her to throw even further.”