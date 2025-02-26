This year’s wrestling state tournament begins Thursday at Xcel Energy Center with team championships and concludes Saturday with the individual championships for boys and girls.
Wrestling state championships: 15 wrestlers to watch at the 2025 meet
Here are 10 boys and five girls with a chance to be standing on top of the podium Saturday night.
Boys tournament
Trey Beissel, Hastings, Class 3A, 133 pounds: A state champion at 106 in 2023, the junior is 48-2 and seeking a return to the top of the podium. He was sixth at 127 a year ago. He has committed to joining older brother Blake with the Gophers after graduation.
Davis Parrow, Farmington, Class 3A, 145 pounds: Ranked No. 1 at 145 in Class 3A, Parrow is 41-1 and seeking his second state title in a row after winning at 139 in 2024. He is making his fourth consecutive state meet appearance.
Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, Class 3A, 160 pounds: The three-time state champion has not lost a high school match since his freshman year and is among the winningest wrestlers in state history. The Oklahoma State signee is 40-0 this season and has 274 career victories, fourth on the MSHSL’s career list.
John Murphy, St. Michael-Albertville, Class 3A, 189 pounds: The defending state champ at 189 blends exceptional lower-body strength with agility and drive. He’s 43-0 and ranked No. 1.
Bryce Burkett, Watertown-Mayer, Class 2A, 172 pounds: It’s been nearly two years since Burkett lost a high school match. He was 54-0 en route to the 172-pound title a year ago and, with a 41-0 record this season, has his sights set on repeating.
Evan McGuire, Mahtomedi, Class 2A, 215 pounds: The senior has shown vast improvement each season. He committed to the Gophers before the season and hasn’t lost since, compiling a 47-0 record.
Logan Bender, Chisago Lakes, Class 2A, heavyweight. The senior, committed to Northern Illinois, is the defending Class 2A heavyweight champion. He went 37-1 in 2024 and is on pace to repeat with a 28-0 record and the top seed in Class 2A.
Trey Gunderson, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Class 1A, 139 pounds: The two-time state champion is seeking his first repeat championship. He won at 106 pounds in 2022 and 133 pounds in 2024. He’s 39-0, ranked No. 1 at 139 and is 195-2 in four varsity seasons, losing only once in each of his eighth- and ninth-grade years.
Keegan Kuball, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Class 1A, heavyweight: The senior is shooting for his third consecutive heavyweight title. He’s 39-1 this season and 159-13 since his freshman season. He will wrestle for Augsburg next season.
Gigi Bragg, Anoka, Class 3A, 114 pounds: Bragg has always wrestled boys and considers it the better way to challenge herself. She is the Section 7 114-pound champion and is 30-9 this season.
Girls tournament
Caley Graber, Northfield, 118 pounds: Graber made waves last year as the first female wrestler to win a match at the boys individual tournament, finishing as the Class 3A 107-pound consolation champion. She was torn between wrestling boys or girls this year — she did both in the regular season — but chose the girls tournament and is the top seed at 118 pounds.
Charli Raymond, Simley, 124 pounds: Still just a sophomore, Raymond will shoot for her fourth straight state title. She posted a 34-0 record this season and hasn’t lost a match since seventh grade, with 75 consecutive victories over the past three years.
Cassandra Gonzales, Apple Valley, 142 pounds: The junior is a two-time state champion, having won at 126 pounds as a freshman and 136 as a sophomore. With a 22-0 record this season, Gonzales has won 55 consecutive high school matches.
Sarah Pulk, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, 155 pounds: A two-time state champion, the junior is ranked No. 1 at 155, has a 31-1 record and has not lost to a wrestler from Minnesota this season. Her only loss was a 4-3 decision against a wrestler from Bismarck, N.D., in the Rumble on the Red tournament in January.
Ella Pagel, Northfield, 190: After winning back-to-back state titles in 2022 and 2023, the senior missed all of last season after surgery to repair a torn labrum. She’s back and she’s undefeated at 12-0.
