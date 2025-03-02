St. Michael-Albertville senior 160-pounder Landon Robideau has been the most dominant wrestler in the state all season, and now he’s a state champion again.
Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville builds on history at wrestling state championships
Robideau won his fourth state title and extended his state-record winning streak to 188 matches.
Robideau took a 21-6 victory over Kyler Walters of Shakopee for his fourth straight state championship Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, making his 2024-25 record 44-0.
Robideau becomes the 43rd wrestler in state meet history to win four state championships.
Robideau had etched his name it the record books before the tournament started. He had won a state-record 181 consecutive matches, a streak dating to the sixth match of his freshman year, before the tournament.
With seven victories in the tournament — three in the team competition, four individual — Robideau bumped his state record for consecutive victories to 188.
Younger brother Lincoln Robideau came through in overtime to defeat Hastings’ Trey Beissel 4-1 in the final at 133. It’s the first state title for Lincoln.
History made, and on the horizon
Charli Raymond took one more step toward history Saturday night.
With her new 124-pound state championship, the Simley sophomore became the first girls wrestler in the state to win four girls state titles — one for each year girls wrestling has been a sanctioned sport in Minnesota. Raymond is on track to become the first girls wrestler, and second wrestler ever, to win six state titles.
“It’s definitely in the back of my mind,” she said. “I know every year that I’ve got to keep working hard, because the goal is obviously to get those six state championships.”
But she’s also taking it one year at a time. She is the highest-ranked wrestler in the state in her weight class, but even champions and veterans — and she is both – still get state championship jitters.
“I’m not as nervous. You still get those nerves, but you know how to control it,” she said. “Every day before the state tournament, laying in bed, I visualize me getting my hand raised, and everyone in the crowd. It’s the simple things that make big improvements.”
The improvements are showing, specifically in the form of offensive prowess and a stronger mental game, she said. But the biggest ingredient in all of it is a love of the game.
“That really helps, just loving the sport and not taking it as if it’s a job every day,” she said. “I love wrestling. I love everything about it.”
Eller back on top
New Prague senior Lawson Eller waited a year to get the chance to redeem himself after losing in the Class 3A 121-pound finals in 2024. He was the Class 3A 106-pound champion as a sophomore.
He tookl a 7-0 decision over Grant Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville in the 121-pound finals Saturday.
After the match, the satisfaction was obvious
“ This was beyond important,” said Eller, who will compete at North Dakota State in college. “It was what I thought of every day when I woke up, every night before I went to bed. This is the night I’ve been thinking of for forever.”
Graber keeps rolling
2023 girls state champion. 2024 boys consolation state champion. And now — 2025 girls state champion.
Northfield senior Caley Graber has quite a résumé, one that included becoming the first girl in Minnesota history to win a match in the boys state bracket.
This year, she’s back with the girls, and she took her second title with very little resistance. Fifty seconds of resistance, to be specific, before Graber took down Rush City-Braham’s Isabelle Shockman with a fall.
It took a lot of work to get to that point.
“It’s all the things that people don’t see,” said Graber, who is ranked second nationally at her weight. “The hard practices, the late nights, the early mornings, all of that goes into this moment.”
She wrestled with both boys and girls throughout this year’s regular season, and as section tournaments started to roll around, she also had to wrestle with the decision of which state tournament she wanted to compete in. this year she landed with the girls.
“As I get heavier, the boys get tougher. It’s harder to compete with their strength,” she said. “And it’s a lot of fun for me to be at this tournament with all my girlfriends and the girls team.”
Etc.
- Eden Prairie senior Charles Vanier avenged his tight loss to Farmington’s Davis Parrow in the 2024 finals, building a 4-0 lead over Parrow en route to a 4-2 victory in the Class 3A 145-pound championship match.
- Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Trey Gunderson won his third consecutive Class 1A title championship with an 18-1 victory over Bo Zwinner of Westfield (Blooming Prairie/Hayfield). Gunderson celebrated with a move that would have been appropriate at last week’s gymnastics state meet. Gunderson pulled off an impressive cartwheel round-off into a back flip, bringing cheers from the crown nearby.
- The three-day attendance for the Wrestling state meet was 58, 283
Setting the standard
Bryce Burkett is part of a dominant threesome of wrestlers at Watertown-Mayer. Burkett, a senior 172-pounder, completed an undefeated season with an 11-3 victory over Tiegen Detloff of Perham for his second straight state championship.
Watertown-Mayer won the Class 2A team championship Thursday.
Burkett, who will join close friend Alex Braun of Woodbury at Oklahoma next year, credited his relationship with Royals twin dynamos Joel and Titan Friederichs for his success.
Like Burkett, the Friederichs brothers completed their evenings as undefeated Class 2A state champions, Joel at 121 and Titan at 127.
All three ended the season with 44-0 records
The weight difference is large, but Burkett said he never would have achieved two straight state titles without them
“They’re like my little brothers,” he said. “We are competing against each other in everything in life. We’re trying to be better than each other, in a friendly way.”
Burkett hopes his and the Friederichs' influence will last beyond this year.
“Watertown deserved a championship,” he said. “Us three boys leading the way, it means a lot because we’re trying to build up a dynasty that’ll last a lot longer than us. “
Titan Friederichs won his third state championship with a 17-1 tech fall victory over Raydon Graham of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. Joel took home his first title with a 13-1 decision over Miles Wildman of Minnewaska.
Titan said after his match that he and his brother are pretty evenly matched in just about everything they do. With one exception.
“He won’t like this, but I think I’m a better golfer,” Titan said. “About 1-2 strokes better.”
Capturing the mat moments
Regular state tournament attendees are familiar with the video that plays before the championship matches begin — a multiple-minute montage, with the highs and lows of a weekend of competition flashing across the screen.
Behind that crowd-pleaser is a compact team of five people, working early mornings and late nights to capture the drama of the tournament from the edges of the mats.
“You’ve got to get the true nature of wrestling,” said Isaac Sogbey, one of the camera crew members responsible for shooting and editing the video. “Not everybody’s winning, and some people are losing and crying. You’ve got to get those things as well.”
Sogbey got involved with the crew through his brother, who used to be a wrestler at Eastview and is now also involved in the video’s creation. Their camera crew is the only media allowed on the mats while competition is active, clearly marked in matching black hoodies.
“It’s fun,” he said. “People always get excited when they see us shooting, they’re always like, ‘We can’t wait to see the video.’ ”
This year’s iteration rang through a packed Xcel Energy Center before a new slew of Minnesota wrestling royalty was crowned Saturday night, as the crowd waved phone flashlights.
After missing all of last season, Ella Pagel got back to state for her senior season and won at 190 pounds.