There was no school in Princeton on Monday and Tuesday. Officially, the reason was college placement testing.

But it might as well have been in honor of Tyler Wells, a senior wrestler who completed a nearly perfect high school career by becoming just the 31st wrestler in state history to win four championships.

Wells cruised to a 19-7 victory over Dylan Louwagie of Marshall in the 132-pound final, completing a 38-0 season. In his four-year varsity career at Princeton, Wells went 162-1, setting a state record for winning percentage at .994. His total of 976 career takedowns ranks sixth in state history.

When Wells walked off the mat after his final match — to a standing ovation — he did so in such a matter-of-fact manner that few could have guessed what he'd just accomplished.

"For him, it was just another match," said Princeton co-head coach Louie Servaty, who shepherded Wells throughout his high school career. "He's not a flashy guy."

Wells admitted that his achievement didn't sink in right away.

"It took a little while," he said. "When I woke up the next morning, it felt pretty good."

Wells said that his 2022 state final, in which he defeated Simley's Chase DeBlaere in a matchup of undefeated previous state champions, was the most thrilling match of his high school career.

"I think that match made me work the hardest," he said. "I really wanted that one."

Wells is going to take a little time off from wrestling before he gets back on the mat. "I'm going to work on myself before I get back to wrestling," he said. "Relax a little. Lift weights and, of course, play some video games. There's a time and a place for everything."

When he gets back on the mat, he'll start preparing for college. Well has signed to wrestle at St. Cloud State, choosing the program because it was a three-time national champions from 2019 to 2021 before finishing fourth last year. Division II, yes, but it checked all the boxes for him.

"I wasn't a big fan of the recruiting process, and I really like the coaches," he said. "And it's only 40 minutes from home, so it's a perfect fit."

Servaty said he still can't grasp that Wells' prep career has ended.

"He has been doing his thing for so long, you kind of got complacent and came to expect it from him," Servaty said. "It's crazy to think he's done. Princeton doesn't have a real rich wrestling history. A lot of people don't realize what went into [his success] and how historic it was. This does not happen very often."

Waconia's Max McEnelly also won his fourth state championship, beating Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke 3-2 in the Class 3A 195-pound final. McEnelly and Rogotzke were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 nationally before the match by Flowrestling.com.

Tournament notes

Not only did Ryder Rogotzke lose in the Class 3A 195-pound final, his sister Audrey lost the girls 120-pound final to Annabelle Petsinger of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. Both of the Rogotzkes were state champs a year ago, becoming the first brother and sister to win in the same tournament. Ryder Rogotzke finished his career with a school-record 258 wins.

Benson senior Thomas Dineen took his third consecutive Class 1A state title, winning at 195 pounds and concluding his career with a school-record 203 wins. He won his last 135 matches to finish with a career record of 203-14. Dineen is headed to South Dakota State.

Eleven boys and eight girls completed the season as undefeated state champions.

The official attendance for the three-day tournament was 53,299.

BOLD junior Austin Kiecker set a school record with his 163rd career victory. He was the Class 1A runner-up at 152 pounds.

Staff writer Ron Haggstrom contributed to this report.