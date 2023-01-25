Three senior wrestlers in the Twin Cities are pushing to join the state's top 10 in total victories, and their chances range from likely through probably to maybe. Ryder Rogotzke, at Stillwater now and East Ridge before, has won 244 times. Max McEnelly of Waconia has 233 victories. Gavin Nelson of Simley is at 222.

They have until the state tournament ends March 4 to make up the ground. Here are the top 10 Minnesota wrestling winners in history, with each wrestler's school or schools, graduation year and career record:

1. Destin McCauley, Apple Valley, 2011, 286-7

2. Brady Berge, Kasson-Mantorville, 2017, 282-5

3. Mark Hall, Apple Valley, 2016, 277-4

4. Mitch McKee, St. Michael-Albertville, 2016, 269-16

5. Mitch Bengtson, St. Cloud Apollo, 2013, 265-6

6. Jaxson Rohman, Fairmont/Martin County West, 2021, 264-18

7. Travis Rutt, Jackson County Central, New Prague, 2008, 262-20

8. Chase DeBlaere, Simley, 2022, 254-26

9. Jake Allar, St. Michael-Albertville, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 2017, 250-27

10. Kevin Steinhaus, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 2009, 246-12