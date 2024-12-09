High school wrestling 2024-25: Meet the athletes to watch and learn their college plans
A half-dozen of the best wrestlers in Minnesota have committed to the Gophers.
Titan Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, junior, 127 pounds: Two-time Class 2A 121-pound champion begins the season on a 98-match winning streak, will wrestle at the University of Minnesota.
Joel Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, junior, 121 pounds: Runner-up at 114 pounds last season, Joel will join twin brother Titan at Minnesota after high school.
Brett Swenson, Mounds View, senior, 127 pounds: The defending Class 3A 114-pound champ and winner at 114 at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in 2023 is another state wrestler headed to the Gophers.
Lawson Eller, New Prague, senior,127 pounds: The Class 2A 106-pound champ in 2023 was runner-up at 121 in Class 3A last winter. Headed to North Dakota State.
Trey Beissel, Hastings, junior, 133 pounds: Younger brother of current Gophers 125-pounder Blake Beissel. Also committed to Gophers.
Charles Vanier, Eden Prairie, senior, 139 pounds: Two-time state winner (second at 139 in 2023, third at 106 in 2021), he recently committed to the Gophers.
Davis Parrow, Farmington, junior, 145 pounds: Posted a 50-1 record en route to the Class 3A 139-pound crown in 2024.
Brad Little, Woodbury, senior, 152 pounds: Class 3A runner-up at 152 in 2024 recently committed to Division II power and defending champ St. Cloud State.
Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, senior, 160: Three-time state champ is considered the top pound-for-pound wrestler in Minnesota. Won at 150 at the highly regarded Super 32 meet in North Carolina in October. Committed to Oklahoma State.
Cooper Rowe, Mound Westonka, junior, 160 pounds: The Gophers’ list of commitments got longer and more impressive with the addition of Rowe, the 2024 Class 2A 152-pound champion.
Kaden Nicolas, Becker, senior, 160 pounds: Fresh off helping the Bulldogs to the Class 4A football state title, Nicolas is back after winning the 2A 139-pound state title as a junior.
Bryce Burkett, Watertown-Mayer, senior, 172 pounds: The undefeated (54-0) 2024 Class 2A 172-pound champ is 100-1 over the past two seasons. Committed to Oklahoma.
John Murphy, St. Michael-Albertville, junior, 189 pounds: Ranked No. 1 at 189 and the 2024 Class 3A state champion at that weight, Murphy is committed to Wyoming.
Evan McGuire, Mahtomedi, senior, 215 pounds: The 2024 Class 2A 189-pound runner-up has announced plans to wrestle for the Gophers.
Ben Schultz, Maple Grove, senior, 215 pounds: Class 3A runner-up at 215 in 2024 is rock solid with a 315-pound bench press and a 131-16 record since ninth grade.
Logan Bender, Chisago Lakes, senior, heavyweight (285): Last season’s Class 2A heavyweight state champion signed with Northern Illinois.
Keegan Kuball, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, senior, heavyweight (285): The back-to-back Class 1A heavyweight champ is 120-12 over the past three seasons. He’s Augsburg-bound.
Girls
Caley Graber, Northfield, junior, 118 pounds: The only girls wrestler to place in the boys state tournament is No. 20 overall in girls national pound-for-pound rankings.
Charli Raymond, Simley, sophomore, 118 pounds: Already a three-time state champion, she hasn’t lost a match in two years; Raymond is on pace to become the first four-time individual girls state champion.
Gigi Bragg, Anoka, senior, 118 pounds: Bragg completes an elite-level threesome atop the 118-pound state rankings.
Cassandra Gonzales, Apple Valley, junior, 142 pounds: No. 1 in the state at 142 pounds, Gonzales is No. 14 nationally in girls 145-pound rankings.
Audrey Rogotzke, Stillwater, junior, 142 pounds: A state champ in eighth grade. Watch for Rogotzke to reach the top of the podium again sooner than later.
Sarah Pulk, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, sophomore, 155 pounds: The two-time 155-pound state champion is a rising star on the national scene.
