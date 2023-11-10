Top-seeded Marshall overcame a challenge Friday, taking a four-set victory, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18, over fourth-seeded Detroit Lakes in the semifinals of the Class 3A volleyball state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.
The Tigers (29-5) fell behind big early, but they finished the first set on a 10-3 run. They lost that set, but they didn't lose the momentum.
Marshall took the game over in the third set and responded to Lakers comeback attempts in the fourth.
The Lakers (26-8) played a nearly perfect first set. They hit over 20 percent and had just six attack errors and no service errors. On the other side, the Tigers hit 0 percent and had 10 attack errors and two service errors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro After 37 years serving Minnesota mariners, Hooper's Yachts founder puts boatyard up for sale
Local 100-year-old World War II turret gunner among few Minnesota vets remaining from Greatest Generation
More from Star Tribune
East Metro After 37 years serving Minnesota mariners, Hooper's Yachts founder puts boatyard up for sale
Local 100-year-old World War II turret gunner among few Minnesota vets remaining from Greatest Generation
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame
Fans have pushed the Fisher-Price Corn Popper into the National Toy Hall of Fame, elevating it from perpetual finalist to 2023 inductee, alongside baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF foam toys, the Hall of Fame announced Friday.
Sports
The Nationals have a new first base coach doo doo doo doo doo doo. It's Gerardo 'Baby Shark' Parra
Gerardo Parra — of ''Baby Shark'' fame — will be the new first base coach for the Washington Nationals as part of a series of changes to manager Dave Martinez's staff announced by the club on Friday after a fourth consecutive last-place finish in the NL East.
High Schools
Class 3A volleyball power Marshall passes Detroit Lakes' test
The Lakers won the first set, but the defending champion Tigers rolled after that.
Sports
Explain, laugh, try the 'tush push': how a German announcer spreads the word about the NFL
You can talk NFL tactics, or you can demonstrate. Even if you're wearing a suit.
Wolves
Timberwolves-Spurs preview: Wolves get their first look at 'Wemby'
Chris Hine's analysis: The Wolves could show a sign of growth with a road victory against a team that has lost three in a row.