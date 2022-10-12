By this time of the volleyball season, the statistics are piling up for standout players. Check out some big numbers, along with the updated team rankings from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.

365: Digs by Watertown-Mayer senior Kate Thibault in 23 matches this year. She has committed to playing for Oregon in college. The Royals are ranked ninth in Class 2A.

397: Kills by Willmar senior outside hitter Sydney Schnichels this season. Committed to the Gophers, she has at least 20 kills in eight matches. Willmar is ranked second in Class 3A.

727: Set assists by Mabel-Canton sophomore Sahara Morken this season. The Cougars are No. 5 in Class 1A.

STATE RANKINGS

Class 4A

1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Wayzata; 4. (tie) East Ridge and Northfield; 6. Lakeville South; 7. Chaska; 8. Eagan; 9. Rogers; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.

Class 3A

1. Marshall; 2. Willmar; 3. Kasson-Mantorville; 4. Holy Angels; 5. Grand Rapids; 6. Stewartville; 7. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 8. Mahtomedi; 9. Byron; 10. Alexandria.

Class 2A

1. Nova Classical; 2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 3. Pequot Lakes; 4. Sauk Centre; 5. Southwest Christian; 6. Cannon Falls; 7. Annandale; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Watertown-Mayer; 10. Albany.

Class 1A

1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 2. Mayer Lutheran; 3. Minneota; 4. Bethlehem Academy; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River; 8. Spring Grove; 9. MACCRAY; 10. BOLD.