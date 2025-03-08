Blake/Breck senior Henry Webb had a wonderful individual meet, winning the 100 and 200 freestyles comfortably, but his focus was elsewhere.
St. Thomas Academy ends Blake/Breck’s run of boys high school swimming state championships
Blake/Breck had won eight team titles in a row but finished third behind the Cadets and Northfield.
He wanted another team championship Saturday at the Jane K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
But St. Thomas Academy was uncatchable. The Cadets won the Class 1A team championship with a score of 273, stopping Blake/Breck from winning its ninth state championship in a row. Northfield was second with 253, Blake/Breck third with 212.
The appealing part of high school swimming for many is competing as a team, something they don’t experience when swimming for their club teams.
“This year I’m a lot more team-oriented than last year,” Webb said. “I want to focus more on the team guys than on my individuals, which is unique for me.”
After winning his two titles, he devoted the rest of his meet to preparing for the 400 relay, for which he’s the anchor leg. Webb swam well, posting a meet-best 100-yard freestyle leg of 44.42 seconds, but Northfield finished first, Blake/Breck second.
Win or lose, Webb insisted the team feeling draws him to high school swimming.
“Swimming at club, all that matters is your time. No one’s really worried about the team points,” he said. “To have such a team-oriented vibe has been really special.”
St. Thomas Academy junior Luke Mechtel was a three-time winner, helping the Cadets to their first team championship since 2016. Mechtel won the 50 freestyle (20.93) and the 100 breaststroke (55.05) and swam the second leg on the winning 200 medley relay team.
Experience matters
It was the dive that haunted Red Wing junior diver Zach Mikkelson all year.
In the state meet last year, nerves led to a misstep on his approach on a crucial dive.
He slipped, stepped over the line and wound up with a low score that daggered his chance for a state championship. He finished second to Kyler Kavanagh of Alexandria.
It was foremost on his mind Saturday.
“I had to learn how to relax when the pressure is on,” he said.
The nerves were present but under control Saturday, when Mikkelson won the Class 1A title with a cumulative score of 487.15, outpointing Kavanagh, who was runner-up with a 445.0, and Gideon Fish of Orono, who finished at 443.5.
Mikkelson, making his third state tournament appearance, said his experience paid off Saturday.
“I’m starting to relax a little bit more and not feel too much pressure,” he said. “It’s still a little bit nerve-racking, but when you relax, you can set up a good takeoff and have a great rest of the dive.”
Brainerd (12-0) won in the PI division, and New Prague/TCU/Le Sueur-Henderson/Belle Plaine/Jordan (11-0) won in CI.