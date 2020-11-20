Watch high school sports online

PrepSpotlight offers pay-per-view livestreams of select Minnesota high school sporting events. Viewers can pay $6 for a game. A portion of the revenue from PSTV sales goes back to schools. Tonight's events are listed below (schedule subject to change). Watch the games at prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL.

FOOTBALL

Minneapolis North at St. Agnes, 3 p.m.

Milaca at Annandale, 5 p.m.

Holy Angels at Orono, 5 p.m.

Harding at Hill-Murray, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Litchfield, 5 p.m.

Pierz at Albany, 5 p.m.

Minneapolis Washburn at Tartan, 6 p.m.

Centennial at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

Totino-Grace at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Rosemount at East Ridge, 6 p.m.

Plainview-Elgin-Milville at Waseca, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Blooming Prairie, 7 p.m.

St. Michael-Albertville at Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

Lanesboro at Grand Meadow, 7 p.m.