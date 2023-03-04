After a steal in the post with 2.1 seconds left, Max Shikenjanski made a pair of free throws to seal Stillwater's 67-64 boys basketball victory against host Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday.

The Raiders made an 18-5 run to take a 48-45 lead with 8:15 left and held it into the final two minutes.

Shikenjanski put the Ponies ahead for good with 40.7 seconds left on a three-point play. He finished with a game-high 26 points on 10-for-15 shooting. He added eight rebounds and five assists.

Tanner Thomson had 19 points for the Ponies. Adam Tauer led the Raiders with 18 points.

Shakopee 75, Eastview 67: The host Sabers rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to upset the Class 4A, No. 5 Lightning. The Sabers outscored the Lightning 17-11 to start the second half and took the lead with 11:42 remaining. Jalen Landsy led the Sabers with 24 points, and Myles Adams led the Lightning with 22.

East Ridge 65, Roseville 62: Alex Mattes made an off-balance three-point shot at the buzzer to give the Class 4A, No. 6 Raptors a victory over the host Raiders. Mattes had a game-high 21 points. Ataa-Adjetey Mensah led the Raiders with 12.

Mahtomedi 88, South St. Paul 81: The Class 3A, No. 6 Zephyrs took a 22-point lead into halftime and held off the host Class 3A, No. 9 Packers in the second half. The Zephyrs led by as much as 16 with 7:45 left. Owen Carlson led the Zephyrs with 32 points, and Elonzo Simmons led the Packers with 29.

White Bear Lake 66, Park of Cottage Grove 65: The Bears held off the visiting Wolfpack. Bears senior Jack Misgen missed a free throw with 1.4 seconds left, and Wolfpack junior AJ Kennedy made a shot from beyond midcourt, but it was released after the buzzer. Jack Janicki led the Bears with 23 points, and OT Omot led the Wolfpack with 16.

Minnetonka 89, Eden Prairie 65: The visiting Skippers took their 20th win of the season and got coach Bryce Tesdahl his 150th career win. Ibrahim El-amin led the Skippers with 26 points, and Max Lorenson led the Eagles with 21.