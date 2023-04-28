A long winter and wet spring have compacted the high school sports schedule in ways that can be inconvenient. We prefer to cite the advantages: When the weather is right, there's plenty available to see.

We'll let you decide what's "right" for weather, and it appears you'll be weighing rain and cold on Friday and Saturday. Here are five events — three Friday, two Saturday — to consider watching:

Friday

Track and field: Hamline Elite Meet, 5 p.m.

Only the best athletes get to compete, by hitting qualifying standards, in the Hamline Elite Meet at Hamline's Klas Field. It's a good gauge for the state meets about six weeks out. Field events begin at 5 p.m., and racing on the track starts at 5:30. There's a mixed-gender 4x400 relay scheduled at 7:59 p.m. to wind it all up.

Girls lacrosse: Lakeville South at Chanhassen, 7 p.m.

Lakeville South is ranked No. 1, Chanhassen No. 2, and when they played last season for the Class 2A championship Lakeville South won. Lakeville South is 2-0, both blowouts. Chanhassen is 3-0 after defeating Chaska 19-3 on Thursday.

Softball: Rosemount at Shakopee, 6:30 p.m.

Rosemount is ranked first, and if a team ranked first can be considered on the rise, this one is. The Irish are 8-0 and have scored in double figures every game. Pitcher Jessa Snippes is dominant with a 2.02 ERA, first baseman Paige Zender is a home run machine with six. Shakopee, 5-1 after sweeping a doubleheader from Burnsville on Thursday, is ranked eighth. The game will be played at Shakopee West Middle School.

Saturday

Baseball: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Mounds View, about 4:30 p.m.

This game is among the four high school matchups scheduled for Target Field this season, and it's a good one. Cretin-Derham Hall, 6-0 through Thursday and ranked first in Class 4A, will take on Mounds View, 5-2 and ranked third, at Target Field. The game will start after the Twins finish up against the Kansas City Royals. Admission to the Twins game covers admission to the high school game.

Boys lacrosse: Chanhassen at Minnetonka, 11:30 a.m.

Chanhassen has what Minnetonka wants: a spot in the top 10. Chanhassen is 3-0 and ranked second; Minnetonka is 3-1. The Skippers were ranked seventh in the first poll of the season but lost 13-10 to Lakeville North last week. The game will be played at Minnetonka High School.