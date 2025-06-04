Softball state tournament: Live reports from Caswell Park

High Schools

State tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A softball

We’ll see 16 quarterfinals and then we’ll get to eight semifinals, with winners moving on to Friday’s state championships at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

By Jim Paulsen and

Sean Baker

June 4, 2025 at 1:27PM
Pitcher Ella Meyer warms up for Edina as the Class 4A softball tournament gets underway Wednesday at Caswell Park in North Mankato. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tuesday’s rain made for a fast-paced and likely eventful Wednesday at the high school softball state tournament, where 16 quarterfinal games and eight semifinals will be packed into one day. Those games will happen six at a time on the fields at Caswell Park in North Mankato, and Minnesota Star Tribune reporters Jim Paulsen and Sean Baker will follow that action all day and well into the night, posting minute to minute the happenings and the scores.

Semifinal winners Wednesday will advance to championship games Friday, and, in a change this season, they’ll come to the Twin Cities to play those. Championship games will be played Friday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.

Follow along here for updates all day from Caswell Park. Click on the links below for live scoring when games are going on and a boxscore when games are done.

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

8:30 a.m.

Forest Lake vs. Edina

Brainerd vs. Bloomington Jefferson

Eagan vs. Champlin Park

White Bear Lake vs. Farmington

Semifinals

1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Forest Lake-Edina winner vs. Brainerd-Bloomington Jefferson winner

4 p.m.

Eagan-Champlin Park winner vs. White Bear Lake-Farmington winner

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

8:30 a.m.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Chisago Lakes

Byron vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

11 a.m.

Simley vs. Mankato East

Rocori vs. Becker

Semifinals

1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s-Chisago Lakes winner vs. Byron-Cretin-Derham Hall winner

6:30 p.m.

Simley-Mankato East winner vs. Rocori-Becker winner

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

Esko vs. Randolph

Spectrum vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Jackson County Central vs. St. Agnes

Hawley vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

Semifinals, 6:30 p.m.

Esko-Randolph winner vs. Spectrum-St. Cloud Cathedral winner

Jackson County Central winner vs. St. Agnes winner

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

1:30 p.m.

United South Central vs. Blackduck

Wabasso vs. Braham

Bethlehem Academy vs. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River

Semifinals, 9 p.m.

United South Central-Blackduck winner vs. Wabasso-Braham winner

Bethlehem Academy-Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley winner vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River winner

Below are live reports of Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A quarterfinal and semifinal games.

about the writers

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

