Softball state tournament: Live reports from Caswell Park

Tuesday’s rain made for a fast-paced and likely eventful Wednesday at the high school softball state tournament, where 16 quarterfinal games and eight semifinals will be packed into one day. Those games will happen six at a time on the fields at Caswell Park in North Mankato, and Minnesota Star Tribune reporters Jim Paulsen and Sean Baker will follow that action all day and well into the night, posting minute to minute the happenings and the scores.
Semifinal winners Wednesday will advance to championship games Friday, and, in a change this season, they’ll come to the Twin Cities to play those. Championship games will be played Friday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.
Follow along here for updates all day from Caswell Park. Click on the links below for live scoring when games are going on and a boxscore when games are done.
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
8:30 a.m.