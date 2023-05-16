We're into the meat of the season, and in the condensed space of spring sports that means the regular season is already wrapping up. Teams will be well into section play by this time next week.

While the section playoffs clearly carry more discernible weight, conference standings are coalescing. St. Michael-Albertville has clinched the Lake Conference and North St. Paul the Metro East. Le Sueur-Henderson has a grip on the Minnesota River, Minneapolis Southwest has earned another Minneapolis Conference crown and Maple Grove has held off a late charge by Champlin Park in the Northwest Suburban.

In notable conference races still undecided, No. 1 Rosemount still has work to do the secure the South Suburban, and the Suburban East is up for grabs with four teams — Stillwater, Forest Lake, White Bear Lake and Park of Cottage Grove — bunched at the top. Providence Academy has the fast track to the IMAC title but has to survive a season-ending doubleheader against conference rival Mounds Park Academy.

Softball Metro Top 10

1. Rosemount (16-0). Last week: 1. The Irish came within an inning of losing for the first time, but they put up five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Lakeville North 6-2.

2. Maple Grove (15-2): Last week: 3. A 3-1 victory over Stillwater was the Crimson's 11th win in a row. They lost to East Ridge 2-1 but came back to beat Elk River 5-3.

3. Stillwater (16-3). Last week: 2. The Ponies' stranglehold on the Suburban East lead loosened when they lost two of four last week.

4. Forest Lake (14-3). Last week: 4. Rounding into shape? The defending 4A champs have won 12 of their past 13.

5. North St. Paul (15-1). Last week: 5. The Polars clinched the Metro East title with three victories last week.

6. (tie) White Bear Lake (13-4). Last week: 7. Big week for the Bears, with back-to-back victories over Stillwater and Park of Cottage Grove plus a doubleheader sweep of potent Cretin-Derham Hall.

6. (tie) Park of Cottage Grove (14-4). Last week: 6. Dropping the Wolfpack after a perfect week of play couldn't be justified.

8. St. Michael-Albertville (14-2). Last week: 7. The Knights scored eight in the first inning against Blaine, let off the gas and ended up losing 12-9.

9. Champlin Park (14-4). Last week: not ranked. The Rebels are peaking, winners of nine in a row.

10. Providence Academy (11-0). Last week: 10. The Lions are among only three undefeated teams in the metro.

Others worthy of consideration: Shakopee (4A, 12-4), St. Anthony (3A, 11-3), West Lutheran (1A, 14-0), Rockford (2A, 13-3), New Prague (3A, 11-3), Randolph (1A, 16-1), Holy Angels (3A, 11-3).