High school softball: 10 teams across Minnesota to watch this season

Two-time defending Class 3A champ Mankato East is the state’s best, says staff writer Jim Paulsen.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 1:00PM
Mankato East, shown celebrating a 7-1 win over Cretin-Derham Hall in the 2024 Class 3A state softball championship game, could win a third straight title this season. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In Alphabetical order. All teams are in Class 4A unless noted

Brainerd: I’m bullish on pitching and Brainerd has one of the state’s best in senior 6-footer Mya Tautges, who is bound for the University of St. Thomas. She’s already been in two state tournaments this year (swimming, where she won the Class 2A 50 freestyle, and basketball). This is shaping up to be the year of the [Brainerd] Warrior.

Champlin Park: With virtually its entire roster returning from a 2024 team that had only four losses (three of them to eventual state champ Rogers), expectations hang heavily over the Rebels. With standouts like outfielder Ava Parent leading the way, there is a strong chance they end up with postseason hardware.

Cretin-Derham Hall (3A): In each of the last two years, the Raiders made it past the first round of the state tournament only to lose to Mankato East in the next game. They’re a scrappy bunch, a tone set by senior pitcher Brooke Nesdahl.

Farmington: While the Tigers lost a little to graduation, there’s plenty left to lift them to lofty places this spring. Expect this offensive-minded yet defensively-sound bunch to overwhelm foes frequently. How far Farmington goes depends on the upward trajectory of junior pitcher Kayla Schweich.

Forest Lake: The always-dangerous Rangers are once again a team to be feared. With a top battery of pitcher Avery Muellner and catcher Karianne Drury leading a strong lineup, they will be tough to beat.

Mankato East (3A): Pitching is key in softball and with senior Kylinn Stangl in the circle, the two-time defending Class 3A champion Cougars have one of the state’s best.

New Ulm Cathedral (1A): The Greyhounds state championship pedigree paid off a year ago when they leaned on backup pitching after starter Madelyn Haala was sidelined with an elbow injury. They lost a little up the middle to graduation, but have enough returning, improved depth in the circle, and a history of eight state championships.

Randolph (2A): The Rockets are a 2A team with 4A talent. Senior pitcher Carter Raymond, the 2024 Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and reigning Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year, is a dominant righthander who will take her talents to the University of Minnesota after graduation, where she and Stangl will be teammates vying for time in the circle.

Rogers: The defending Class 4A champs lost a little to graduation, but have the luxury of a deep and talented stable of pitchers, led by freshman AnnaBelle Waldoch, who was 17-2 with a 1.10 ERA and 156 strikeouts as the Royals’ eighth-grade ace a year ago.

Rosemount: The Irish have been the premier large-school program in the state the past two years, with two state titles and two Ms. Softball winners since 2021. Senior pitcher Jorey Fry leads a reloaded Rosemount team.

Others to watch: St. Michael-Albertville, Stillwater, Holy Angels (3A), Red Lake Falls (1A), Edgerton/Southwest Christian (1A), Rocori (3A).

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

