State champions often feature a difference-maker, that impactful player who carries the team against tougher opposition or who lifts it when others aren't at their best.

Here are five boys and girls soccer players who did that in the quarterfinals of the three state tournaments last week, players to keep an eye on in the semifinals and championship games starting Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Boys

Jacob Dinzeo, Hill-Murray, senior: The midfielder had two goals and one assist as the Class 2A No. 2 Pioneers (15-3-2) ran away from Mahtomedi 6-2. He has 20 goals and 14 assists this year.

Lassi Koivukangas, Wayzata, senior: Koivukangas had two goals and one assist as the Class 3A No. 2 Trojans (18-0-2) shut out St. Michael-Albertville 5-0. The forward makes a formidable tandem with junior forward Aiden Judickas.

Gianluca Jones, Woodbury, senior: A forward, he netted his first hat trick of the season in a 6-0 victory over New Prague. Jones leads a balanced attack for the Class 3A No. 10 Royals (14-2-3).

Jack Stang, St. Cloud Cathedral, junior: Stang, a forward, scored both goals, the first coming on a header in the 47th minute, as the Class 1A No. 2 Crusaders (20-0-0) shut out Duluth Marshall 2-0. He has 25 goals and 14 assists this season.

Christopher Tree, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, senior: The midfielder was credited with a hat trick as the Class 1A No. 5 Wildcats (14-2-2) rolled to a convincing 5-0 triumph over St. Charles.

*For the boys state tournament brackets click here

Girls

Izzy Engle, Edina, senior: A midfielder committed to Notre Dame, she had a hat trick in the second half of a 4-2 victory for the Class 3A No. 1-ranked Hornets (20-0-0) over St. Michael-Albertville. She has 37 goals and 14 assists this season and was Class 3A's Ms. Soccer.

Audrey Garton, Holy Angels, senior: Garton had a hat trick for the Class 2A No. 2 Stars (18-1-1) in a 7-2 triumph over Zimmerman. She has 23 goals and 32 assists this season.

Anna Gilmer, Winona, junior: Gilmer had two goals and one assist for the Class 2A No. 5 Winhawks (18-1-1) in a 4-2 triumph over Cloquet/Carlton. She is part of a trio, with Adriana Brenengen and Faith Quinn, who score with consistency for Winona.

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, sophomore: A basketball standout, she also excels on the pitch. Greenway had a hat trick in the first half for the Class 1A co-No. 1 Lions (17-1-1) in a 9-1 win over Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa. She has 52 goals this season and has surpassed 100 for her career.

Araceli White, St. Charles, senior: White opened the scoring in the quarterfinal and added an insurance goal and an assist, leading the Class 1A No. 4 Saints (17-1-2) past St. Croix Prep 3-0. She forms an outstanding tandem with junior midfielder Sam Perez.

*For the girls state tournament brackets click here