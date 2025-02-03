A high school hockey coach was knocked to the ice during practice, hit his head and suffered a critical brain injury.
High school hockey coach in critical condition after being knocked to ice during practice
Jason Jensen did not have on a helmet at the time.
Jason Jensen was working with the Holy Family girls team at the Recreation Center in Victoria on Friday when a player ran into him, his wife said Monday.
Jensen did not have on a helmet, a piece of equipment that is not required in Minnesota for coaches during high school practices.
“He was standing at the goalpost talking with his goalie, and another player lost her [skate] edge” and knocked Jason Jensen down, Kelly Jensen said.
“It was a complete accident,” she said. “It caught him off guard, and he just fell back.”
Randy Koeppl, head coach of the Holy Family girls team, said he was on the ice at the time as practice was just getting started when he heard some of the players screaming.
Koeppl said he and assistant coach Dusty Anderson raced over and saw that Jensen “was still out when we got there.”
Jensen got back on his skates for a moment before being led off the ice, Koeppl said. Anderson, a volunteer firefighter, along with EMT Andy McDonald, who was helping coach the Chanhassen boys team on the Recreation Center’s other rink, tended to Jason Jensen until paramedics arrived and took over.
Jason Jensen, 44, remains in HCMC and is in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said Monday.
As of Sunday night, Kelly Jensen reported on an online fundraiser on behalf of the family, “Jason is still pretty heavily sedated, but ... he was able to give the nurse a thumbs up to indicate he could hear. I’m exhausted, but am thankful for the time I get to spend with him in the hospital.”
Along with the Holy Family girls team, Jason Jensen coaches goalies for the school’s boys team and for the Chanhassen High School boys squad. His playing career included two seasons with Minnesota State Mankato from 2001 to 2003.
Koeppl said the coaches for his squad and the school’s boys team now must wear helmets at practice. The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) does not have such a requirement.
“We made it mandatory,” Koeppl said, “obviously, when you see something like that.”
Koeppl, who’s been coaching hockey for 25 years, 17 of them at the high school level, said, “I would advocate for it, definitely” to be required for all high school coaches statewide.
Helmets during practice for coaches have long been mandatory for youth teams sanctioned by USA Hockey. Violations call for a mandatory 30-day suspension. The high school level in Minnesota is not part of USA Hockey.
Kelly Jensen said she hopes her husband’s injury will lead to the MSHSL adding the requirement.
“Gosh, I hope so,” she said, “so that way it doesn’t happen to someone else.”
Along with coaching, Jason Jensen works as a lieutenant for the Lakeville Police Department, where he has served for the past 21 years.
High school hockey coach in critical condition after being knocked to ice during practice
Jason Jensen did not have on a helmet at the time.