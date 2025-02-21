High school gymnastics state meet: A half-century later, four athletes to remember

Bonnie Berning, as she was known then, had fortunate timing at a gymnastics club in her hometown of Burnsville in 1975, because she came under the tutelage of longtime club coaches Fred and Annette Leider. The Leiders were the precursor to the current club coaches, providing a strong foundation in gymnastics, which carried over to the brand new high school competition. The first girls gymnastics state meet took place in March of that year at Armstrong High School in Plymouth.