This was just what the guiding forces behind the girls gymnastics state meet shoot for.
Gymnastics state meet: Monticello’s Lauren Hansen wins close all-around competition in Class 1A
The championship was determined in the day’s final two routines.
The all-around championship of the Class 1A meet Saturday was largely determined by the final two routines of the day. And even when that was over, the parties involved had no idea where they stood until their names were called 15 minutes later.
Monticello junior Lauren Hansen had the top performance of the meet in the floor exercise, posting a 9.525 to bounce over North Branch senior Dakota Esget, the defending all-around champ who held a slight lead heading into the final rotation.
Hansen finished with a meet-winning score of 37.475, outpointing Detroit Lakes' Maggie Schander, who vaulted into second place on the strength of the best single-event score of the day, a 9.775 vault, for an overall 37.35. Esget was third with a 37.325. Hadassa Gonzalez of Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka won the balance beam with a 9.3875.
Hansen admitted she knew she’d been having a strong overall meet but didn’t know she’d won until it was announced.
“I had no idea,” Hansen said.
No parents, no coaches, no teammates let it slip?
“Nope. Nothing.”
Hansen, who was third in the all-around in 2024 — “I wasn’t satisfied with that,” she said — said her overall state tournament experience was what she hoped it would be. Not only did she win the all-around, but she also took first place in two individual events, uneven bars and floor exercise, to help her team to second place in the team competition Friday and was named to the Class 1A All-State Elite team at Thursday’s pre-tournament banquet.
“It was just what I wanted. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” she said. “I feel like I’ve worked so hard all year and I’ve been pushed by my teammates so much, and to come together as a team to get second place and then win individually the next day is really, really nice.”
Going out her way
Esget is a three-time state champion, winner on the uneven bars in 2023 and 2024 and of the all-around in 2024, but she said defending her titles was not her priority in the meet.
A three-sport athlete, Esget, who also plays volleyball and runs track, said Saturday was her farewell to competitive gymnastics. She’s headed to St. Thomas to study biology with an eye toward becoming a dentist or a physician’s assistant.
She has a plan to satisfy any lingering longing for gymnastics.
“I coach younger gymnasts, around like 7 to 11 years old, so that will be my way of getting back in the gym,” she said. “I want to share my knowledge of everything that’s happened through my sports life.”
Esget said she enjoyed the introduction before the meet of the many previous state champions who returned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the state meet’s connection with the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association.
“It was cool to see them celebrate their past success,” Esget said. “That was my goal my senior year, to just enjoy gymnastics as it is.”
7 p.m. livestream only on startribune.com: Second-seeded Lakeville North faces sixth-seeded Owatonna in this Class 2A, Section 1 semifinal.