Hansen, who was third in the all-around in 2024 — “I wasn’t satisfied with that,” she said — said her overall state tournament experience was what she hoped it would be. Not only did she win the all-around, but she also took first place in two individual events, uneven bars and floor exercise, to help her team to second place in the team competition Friday and was named to the Class 1A All-State Elite team at Thursday’s pre-tournament banquet.