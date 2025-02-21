High Schools

East Ridge’s Laney Schwellenbach is named Miss Gymnastics 2025

The Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association presented the award at a banquet preceding the state championships.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 21, 2025 at 2:59AM
East Ridge's Laney Schwellenbach, shown during last season's state meet, is Miss Gymnastics for 2024-25 (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With the state tournament barely 12 hours away, the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association (MGGCA) handed out season awards Thursday at its annual pretournament banquet.

East Ridge senior Laney Schwellenbach was named 2025 Miss Gymnastics.

The MGGCA also named a pair of All-State Elite teams, recognizing the top all-around performers in each class.

Class 2A: Ava Bruegger, New Prague; Delaney Cunnington, Cretin-Derham Hall; Hailey Proshek, New Prague; Laney Schwellenbach, East Ridge; Piper Keith, Lakeville South.

Class 1A: Addyson Laux, Detroit Lakes; Dakota Esget, North Branch; Lauren Hansen, Monticello; Maggie Schander, Detroit Lakes; Riley Hansen, Mankato East.

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

