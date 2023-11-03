Top-seeded Edina completed a perfect season Friday, winning the Class 3A girls soccer championship with a 2-1 victory over No. 2 seed Wayzata at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Izzy Engle, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, scored a pair of goals, and Edina finished 22-0. Engle scored seven goals in three state tournament games to bring her season total to 41 goals.

After a scoreless first half, Engle shot the ball on the ground, finding a corner of the net for a 1-0 lead only 2:03 into the second half.

The Hornets had a few corner-kick opportunities in the first half, but the Trojans defense was able to silence the Hornets' buzz to keep it a 0-0 game.

Wayzata senior Ana Munyon tied the game 1-1 with an unassisted goal off a corner kick. But Engle used her speed to get down the field and scored her second of the game with 12:54 left in regulation.

Edina won a girls soccer state championship for the first time since 1986, its first of 14 state tournament appearances. They'd finished as state runner-up three times since, including last season with a 1-0 loss to Rosemount.

Wayzata (20-2-0) lost only to Lake Conference foe Edina this season, 7-2 on Oct. 3 and in Friday's state title game. The Trojans finish as a state runner-up for the seventh time in 30 state tournament appearances. Their last state title came in 2012, when they finished a run of three state championships in four years.