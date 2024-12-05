Two strong hockey programs face off in a greater Minnesota vs. metro showdown you can watch live Friday night on startribune.com. Here’s a preview of Moorhead (4-2) at Maple Grove (5-3).
Watch Moorhead and Maple Grove girls hockey teams in a Twin Cities vs. greater Minnesota matchup
A stream of the game, pitting a pair of state tournament contenders, will be available at startribune.com at 7 p.m. Friday.
Game details: 7 p.m. at Maple Grove Community Ice Arena.
Watch it live: startribune.com/nspn/mnhsgirlshockey.
What’s at stake: Maple Grove looks to build on a recent victory while Moorhead seeks to remain atop the Class 2A, Section 8 standings.
How they’ve fared: The Crimson have taken expected lumps from a tough slate of games that featured Centennial/Spring Lake Park (loss), Minnetonka (loss) as well as Section 5 rival Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (loss). The Spuds also stumbled at home against their first two metro-area programs this season, dropping their opener to Hill-Murray and their Nov. 23 game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s. In the Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25, Moorhead is ranked ninth and Maple Grove 12th.
What’s expected: Moorhead is part of three consecutive games at the Maple Grove Community Ice Arena, friendly confines for the Crimson, who have gone 11-4 in their past 15 games there. Moorhead, meanwhile, seeks to ace its third metro-area test. Both the Crimson and the Spuds are still considered state tournament contenders out of their respective sections.
Players to watch: Moorhead senior Olivia Kortan burst from the gate and leads her team with 13 points. Her six goals tie her with teammate Haylee Melquist for first. The Crimson’s big three offensively are Kelsey Olson (15 points), Maisy Tomlinson (11) and Hadley Bakker (10).
For results from this game and others played across the state, plus schedules, stats and more, click here to visit the MN Girls Hockey Hub.
