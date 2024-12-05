How they’ve fared: The Crimson have taken expected lumps from a tough slate of games that featured Centennial/Spring Lake Park (loss), Minnetonka (loss) as well as Section 5 rival Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (loss). The Spuds also stumbled at home against their first two metro-area programs this season, dropping their opener to Hill-Murray and their Nov. 23 game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s. In the Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25, Moorhead is ranked ninth and Maple Grove 12th.