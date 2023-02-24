Rosemount's remarkable run of success of late across the sports spectrum didn't include the girls hockey team — until this season.

Add it up: Girls basketball (second at state in 2021), softball (2021 champions), girls track and field (2022 champions), girls soccer (2022 champions) plus boys track and field (second in 2022) and football (second in 2022) equals the golden years of Irish athletics.

And now the girls hockey team, playing in the Class 2A state tournament for the first time since 2011, turned its school peers into cheering fans.

"I think it's great," said sophomore forward Sophie Stramel, whose mother, Gretchen, is Rosemount's girls soccer coach. "Over the past several years, we've had numerous state tournament experiences. Just to know we're being successful is awesome."

Three of the puck chasers shared in other teams' triumphs. Cece Hanson (center fielder) and Jessa Snippes (pitcher/first base) were on the 2021 championship softball team. Grace Bartlam was a defender for the title-winning soccer team last fall.

Rosemount's hockey tournament experience started with a 9-0 loss to defending Class 2A champion Andover. But the taste of fame won't leave players' minds any time soon.

"Being here and seeing everyone when you're on the ice is amazing," senior forward Anna Shandorf said. "There's really nothing like it."

'Stone Cold' goalie keeps Edina cool

When looking for a suitable comparison for Edina senior goaltender Uma Corniea, Lakeville North coach Buck Kochevar passed on the likes of NHL Hall of Famer Ken Dryden or Olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney for … professional wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin?

Corniea, who needed just 12 saves to record her 11th shutout of the season, is playing in her sixth state tournament and is a finalist for the Senior Goalie of the Year Award. But she delivered early to lift her sluggish teammates.

"She makes the big saves at the beginning of the game that just give us the momentum right away," Edina coach Sami Cowger said. "She's a 51-minute goalie. So 'Stone Cold' is absolutely her — though she has a smile on her face the entire time. She keeps us in games that sometimes we have no business being in."

Finding out what they missed

When Centennial/Spring Lake Park players stepped onto the ice sheet at Xcel Energy Center before Thursday's Class 2A quarterfinal against Minnetonka, it was the first time. Even though the Cougars made the state tournament two seasons ago in 2021.

COVID-19 ended their hopes of playing in that state tournament when "a lab-confirmed positive case" eliminated them from competition, following the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota State High School League guidelines at the time.

"Two years ago, we were all devastated," said 2023 Ms. Hockey finalist and Cougars senior captain Lauren O'Hara. "We all dream of playing at the X, playing in front of a huge crowd. After that got taken away, it kind of motivated us to win that section final."

The Cougars returned as a state tournament participant this season after upsetting Maple Grove 2-1 in the Class 2A, Section 5 championship, getting the winning goal with 1:28 remaining in regulation from Jaycee Chatleain.

It was "amazing" and "unbelievable" to finally step out onto the ice this time, O'Hara said.

Eight players from that 2021 roster are on this year's Centennial/Spring Lake Park team, among them current junior goaltender Kaitlin Groess, who made 40 saves in Thursday's 3-2 quarterfinal loss to top seed Minnetonka.

Also on that previous state team were sophomores-now-seniors Ella O'Hearn, Callie Cody, Hannah Thompson and Anna Peterson, and freshmen-now-juniors Noelle Hemr and Ellie Newpower.

That wiped-out state tournament appearance was Sean Molin's first season behind the bench as coach. He said that while this year's team didn't specifically use the 2021 situation as a rallying cry, it was obviously mentioned. He added that he couldn't be prouder of his players after Thursday's game in which they nearly pulled off an upset.

"It was a lot to take in," Molin said. "It's just a special moment and experience. Super happy that both Kaitlin and Lauren finally got to come [to play at the X]. They both played awesome in the big rink.

"In one way, it's a great resolution."