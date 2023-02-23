Tap the bookmark to save this article.

As expected, defending Class 1A girls hockey tournament champion Warroad rolled to a quarterfinal victory Wednesday. The Warriors' 15-1 shellacking of Albert Lea at the Xcel Energy Center advances them to the semifinals beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.

The 15 goals were a team single-game tournament record, eclipsing the 13 goals Warroad scored against Detroit Lakes in 2012.

Senior forward Rylee Bartz erased any chance of drama with a hat trick in the first period, part of an early 4-0 Warriors advantage. Shots were 26-2 in Warroad's favor through the game's first 17 minutes.

For the game, No. 1 seed Warroad (24-3-1) outshot the Tigers 67-7.

Albert Lea (18-8-1), which had won nine of its past 11 games, got a second-period goal from sophomore forward Shelby Evans. Her power-play marker cut her team's deficit to 6-1.

Bartz later added a fourth goal. Teammate and senior forward Kate Johnson also completed a hat trick. So did junior forward Maddie Skogman, and sophomore forward Emily Lorenson scored for the first time this season.