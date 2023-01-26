Minnetonka girls hockey coach Tracy Cassano recorded career victory No. 200 in 2021. At the time, she was believed to be the first woman hockey coach to reach the mark.

There's no question she now has company.

Andover's Melissa Volk collected her 200th career victory as the Huskies defeated Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Tuesday.

Both coaches continue to guide two of the best teams in Class 2A. The Let's Play Hockey coaches poll this week affirms as much. Big tests await both teams this weekend.

Andover travels north to play Warroad, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A, on Friday in a showcase of the state's two defending state tournament champions. Then it's off to face a solid Moorhead club Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Minnetonka brings Maple Grove to town for a rematch of the teams' Dec. 26 meeting. The Skippers won 4-2. This time the Crimson are coming in hot, having gone 3-0-1 in four consecutive home games. Junior forward Bella Shipley contributed four goals and five assists during the span. Teammate Stella Retrum posted two goals and six assists. And defender Grace Erickson added three goals, doubling her previous amount for the season.

But the most watched Saturday game is certain to be Stillwater against White Bear Lake. They kick off Hockey Day Minnesota with a 9:30 a.m. outdoor game at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township televised by Bally Sports North.

Stillwater defeated the Bears 2-0 Jan. 7, starting the Ponies' current six-game winning streak.

GIRLS STATE RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey (records through Jan. 25)

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (18-2); 2. Hill-Murray (17-2-1); 3. Gentry Academy (17-2); 4. Edina (15-4-1); 5. Andover (17-3); 6. Holy Family (16-5-1); 7. Maple Grove (16-4-1); 8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (15-5-1); 9. Stillwater (17-4); 10. Lakeville South (18-2).

11. Moorhead (15-6); 12. Benilde-St. Margaret's (12-5-2); 13. Lakeville North (15-6); 14. Apple Valley (15-5-1); 15. Roseville/Mahtomedi (13-7-1); 16. Grand Rapids/Greenway (13-9); 17. Northfield (14-6); 18. North Wright County (9-9-1); 19. Blake (11-10); 20. Rogers (11-8-1).

Class 1A

1. Warroad (19-2-1); 2. Academy of Holy Angels (17-3-1); 3. Proctor/Hermantown (14-5-2); 4. Simley (18-4-1); 5. Orono (13-3-4); 6. South St. Paul (18-4-1); 7. Luverne (15-5); 8. Dodge County (14-6); 9. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (14-7); 10. Fergus Falls (18-4-1).

11. Duluth Marshall (14-6-1); 12. Crookston (14-5-2); 13. Mankato East (14-6); 14. Albert Lea (12-6-1); 15. Delano/Rockford (11-8-1); 16. Moose Lake Area (11-8-1); 17. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (10-8-3); 18. Willmar (11-7-1); 19. Rock Ridge (12-10); 20. New Ulm (13-8-1).