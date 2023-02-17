Section finals Friday night will complete the fields for the girls hockey state tournaments, which begin Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. The tournaments will be seeded Saturday.
A look at the tournaments:
Class 1A quarterfinals will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday and continue through an evening session that starts at 6 p.m. Class 2A quarterfinals follow the same time schedule Thursday.
Back-to-back Class 1A semifinals will start at 11 a.m. Friday, and Class 2A semis will start at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Class 1A title game will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Class 2A final.
Ch. 45 will broadcast the semifinals and finals and will provide complimentary streamed coverage at prep45.com. Quarterfinals will be streamed for subscription holders by NSPN.TV.
Also watch for the Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year to be revealed Monday at startribune.com.
Class 2A qualifiers
Rosemount
Lakeville North
Gentry Academy
Andover
Moorhead
Section finals Friday
Minnetonka vs. Holy Family, 7 p.m., Braemar Arena
Maple Grove vs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park, 7 p.m., Roseville Ice Arena
Blake vs. Edina, 7 p.m., Parade Ice Garden
Class 1A qualifiers
Luverne
Proctor-Hermantown
Albert Lea
Mankato East
South St. Paul
Fergus Falls
Warroad
Section finals Friday
Holy Angels vs. Orono, 7 p.m., St. Louis Park Recreation Center