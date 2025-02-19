Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of girls hockey teams

Now that girls hockey section champions have been decided, here’s where Minnesota’s best teams of 2024-25 rank entering state tournament play Wednesday.
Going into the state tournament, here’s where Minnesota’s best teams fall in line.
The Minnesota Top 25
Records through Tuesday. All schools are Class 2A unless noted.
1. Edina (23-3-1). Previous: 2
2. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (26-2). Previous: 3
3. Holy Family (21-7). Previous: 10
4. Hill-Murray (22-6). Previous 7
5. Minnetonka (24-3-1). Previous: 1
6. Moorhead (20-7-1). Previous: 9
7. Andover (19-8-1). Previous: 5
8. Holy Angels (1A, 18-6-3). Previous: 6
9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (20-4-3). Previous: 4
10. Dodge County (1A, 21-3-2). Previous: 14
11. Woodbury (22-3-2). Previous: 8
12. Orono (1A, 19-5-3). Previous: T-15
13. Warroad (1A, 24-3). Previous: 13
14. Rosemount (21-7). Previous: 19
15. Roseau (21-6-1). Previous: 11
16. Farmington (18-7-3). Previous: 16
17. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 20-6-1). Previous: 21
18. Maple Grove (17-8-3). Previous: 12
19. Grand Rapids/Greenway (21-6-1). Previous: 18
20. Forest Lake (15-6-6). Previous: 20
21. Fergus Falls (1A, 15-11-1). Previous: 25
22. Marshall (1A, 22-3-2). Previous: unranked
23. Albert Lea (1A, 21-5-1). Previous: 22
24. South St. Paul (1A, 19-8). Previous: 23
25. River Lakes (1A, 14-12-1). Previous: 24
