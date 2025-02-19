High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of girls hockey teams

Going into the state tournament, here’s where Minnesota’s best teams fall in line.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 1:12PM
The Edina girls hockey team prepares to take the ice for a January game. Edina carries the No. 1 ranking in the Minnesota Top 25 into the state tournament. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Now that girls hockey section champions have been decided, here’s where Minnesota’s best teams of 2024-25 rank entering state tournament play Wednesday.

The Minnesota Top 25

Records through Tuesday. All schools are Class 2A unless noted.

1. Edina (23-3-1). Previous: 2

2. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (26-2). Previous: 3

3. Holy Family (21-7). Previous: 10

4. Hill-Murray (22-6). Previous 7

5. Minnetonka (24-3-1). Previous: 1

6. Moorhead (20-7-1). Previous: 9

7. Andover (19-8-1). Previous: 5

8. Holy Angels (1A, 18-6-3). Previous: 6

9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (20-4-3). Previous: 4

10. Dodge County (1A, 21-3-2). Previous: 14

11. Woodbury (22-3-2). Previous: 8

12. Orono (1A, 19-5-3). Previous: T-15

13. Warroad (1A, 24-3). Previous: 13

14. Rosemount (21-7). Previous: 19

15. Roseau (21-6-1). Previous: 11

16. Farmington (18-7-3). Previous: 16

17. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 20-6-1). Previous: 21

18. Maple Grove (17-8-3). Previous: 12

19. Grand Rapids/Greenway (21-6-1). Previous: 18

20. Forest Lake (15-6-6). Previous: 20

21. Fergus Falls (1A, 15-11-1). Previous: 25

22. Marshall (1A, 22-3-2). Previous: unranked

23. Albert Lea (1A, 21-5-1). Previous: 22

24. South St. Paul (1A, 19-8). Previous: 23

25. River Lakes (1A, 14-12-1). Previous: 24

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

