The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams

As teams deal with early rounds of section tournaments, change is limited to the second half of the list.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 6, 2025 at 2:44AM
Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Grace Laager and her teammates hold down the No. 3 spot in the Minnesota Top 25. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Top 25

Records through Tuesday

1. Minnetonka (22-2-1). Previous: 1

2. Edina (21-3-1). Previous: 2

3. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (23-2). Previous: 3

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (19-3-3). Previous: 4

5. Andover (16-8-1). Previous: 5

6. Holy Angels (1A, 16-6-3). Previous: 6

7. Hill-Murray (19-6). Previous 7

8. Woodbury (21-2-2). Previous: 8

9. Moorhead (18-7-1). Previous: 9

10. Holy Family (18-7). Previous: 10

11. Roseau (20-5-1). Previous: 11

12. Maple Grove (15-7-3). Previous: 12

13. Warroad (1A, 22-3). Previous: 13

14. Dodge County (1A, 19-3-2). Previous: 14

15. Orono (1A, 17-5-3). Previous: T-15

16. Farmington (15-7-3). Previous: 16

17. Grand Rapids/Greenway (19-5-1). Previous: 18

18. Rosemount (18-7). Previous: 19

19. Bemidji (16-9-1). Previous: 20

20. Forest Lake (13-5-6). Previous: 21

21. Roseville/Mahtomedi (13-10-2). Previous: 22

22. Prior Lake (14-10-1). Previous: 23

23. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (16-8-1). Previous: T-15

24. South St. Paul (1A, 18-7). Previous: 24

25. Fergus Falls (1A, 14-11-1). Previous: 25

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

