The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams
As teams deal with early rounds of section tournaments, change is limited to the second half of the list.
Records through Tuesday
1. Minnetonka (22-2-1). Previous: 1
2. Edina (21-3-1). Previous: 2
3. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (23-2). Previous: 3
4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (19-3-3). Previous: 4
5. Andover (16-8-1). Previous: 5
6. Holy Angels (1A, 16-6-3). Previous: 6
7. Hill-Murray (19-6). Previous 7
8. Woodbury (21-2-2). Previous: 8
9. Moorhead (18-7-1). Previous: 9
10. Holy Family (18-7). Previous: 10
11. Roseau (20-5-1). Previous: 11
12. Maple Grove (15-7-3). Previous: 12
13. Warroad (1A, 22-3). Previous: 13
14. Dodge County (1A, 19-3-2). Previous: 14
15. Orono (1A, 17-5-3). Previous: T-15
16. Farmington (15-7-3). Previous: 16
17. Grand Rapids/Greenway (19-5-1). Previous: 18
18. Rosemount (18-7). Previous: 19
19. Bemidji (16-9-1). Previous: 20
20. Forest Lake (13-5-6). Previous: 21
21. Roseville/Mahtomedi (13-10-2). Previous: 22
22. Prior Lake (14-10-1). Previous: 23
23. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (16-8-1). Previous: T-15
24. South St. Paul (1A, 18-7). Previous: 24
25. Fergus Falls (1A, 14-11-1). Previous: 25
