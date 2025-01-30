The Minnesota Top 25 looks a lot like the previous one, and get used to it. It’s the last one of the season. Section tournaments are coming soon.
The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams
The top five stood strong, the second five got shuffled, and that’s where it ends as the regular season winds down and the rankings with it.
The top 10 teams remain the same as last week, though the second five shuffled a bit.
After the regular season concludes next week, the teams have until Valentine’s Day to complete their section tournaments. The state tournaments start Feb. 19 at Xcel Energy Center.
The Minnesota Top 25
Records through Wednesday
1. Minnetonka (21-2-1). Previous: 1
2. Edina (18-3-1). Previous: 2
3. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (21-2). Previous: 3
4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (17-2-3). Previous: 4
5. Andover (16-6-1). Previous: 5
6. Holy Angels (1A, 15-5-3). Previous: 6
7. Hill-Murray (16-6). Previous 7
8. Woodbury (21-0-2). Previous: 8
9. Moorhead (16-7-1). Previous: 9
10. Holy Family (17-7). Previous: 10
11. Roseau (19-5). Previous: 11
12. Maple Grove (14-6-3). Previous: 12
13. Warroad (1A, 20-3). Previous: 13
14. Dodge County (1A, 17-3-2). Previous: 14
T-15. Orono (1A, 15-5-3). Previous: 15
T-15. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (15-8-1). Previous: 18
17. Farmington (14-7-2). Previous: 16
18. Grand Rapids/Greenway (17-5-1). Previous: 17
19. Rosemount (16-7). Previous: 19
20. Bemidji (14-9-1). Previous: 20
21. Forest Lake (13-5-6). Previous: 21
22. Roseville/Mahtomedi (11-10-2). Previous: 22
23. Prior Lake (14-10-1). Previous: 23
24. South St. Paul (1A, 18-7). Previous: unranked
25. Fergus Falls (1A, 12-11-1). Previous: 25
