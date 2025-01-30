High Schools

The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams

The top five stood strong, the second five got shuffled, and that’s where it ends as the regular season winds down and the rankings with it.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 30, 2025 at 4:40AM
Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp, shown hollering her satisfaction after shutting out Edina in early January, backstops the state's No. 1 team. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Top 25 looks a lot like the previous one, and get used to it. It’s the last one of the season. Section tournaments are coming soon.

The top 10 teams remain the same as last week, though the second five shuffled a bit.

After the regular season concludes next week, the teams have until Valentine’s Day to complete their section tournaments. The state tournaments start Feb. 19 at Xcel Energy Center.

The Minnesota Top 25

Records through Wednesday

1. Minnetonka (21-2-1). Previous: 1

2. Edina (18-3-1). Previous: 2

3. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (21-2). Previous: 3

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (17-2-3). Previous: 4

5. Andover (16-6-1). Previous: 5

6. Holy Angels (1A, 15-5-3). Previous: 6

7. Hill-Murray (16-6). Previous 7

8. Woodbury (21-0-2). Previous: 8

9. Moorhead (16-7-1). Previous: 9

10. Holy Family (17-7). Previous: 10

11. Roseau (19-5). Previous: 11

12. Maple Grove (14-6-3). Previous: 12

13. Warroad (1A, 20-3). Previous: 13

14. Dodge County (1A, 17-3-2). Previous: 14

T-15. Orono (1A, 15-5-3). Previous: 15

T-15. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (15-8-1). Previous: 18

17. Farmington (14-7-2). Previous: 16

18. Grand Rapids/Greenway (17-5-1). Previous: 17

19. Rosemount (16-7). Previous: 19

20. Bemidji (14-9-1). Previous: 20

21. Forest Lake (13-5-6). Previous: 21

22. Roseville/Mahtomedi (11-10-2). Previous: 22

23. Prior Lake (14-10-1). Previous: 23

24. South St. Paul (1A, 18-7). Previous: unranked

25. Fergus Falls (1A, 12-11-1). Previous: 25

about the writer

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams

card image

The top five stood strong, the second five got shuffled, and that’s where it ends as the regular season winds down and the rankings with it.

High Schools

The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams

card image

Sports

Longtime Star Tribune hockey writer Gilbert dies; he was ‘our hockey department’

card image