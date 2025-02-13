The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams
The teams are in the midst of section tournaments that must be completed by Friday.
Records through Tuesday
1. Minnetonka (24-2-1). Previous: 1
2. Edina (21-3-1). Previous: 2
3. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (25-2). Previous: 3
4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (19-3-3). Previous: 4
5. Andover (18-8-1). Previous: 5
6. Holy Angels (1A, 17-6-3). Previous: 6
7. Hill-Murray (21-6). Previous 7
8. Woodbury (22-2-2). Previous: 8
9. Moorhead (19-7-1). Previous: 9
10. Holy Family (20-7). Previous: 10
11. Roseau (21-5-1). Previous: 11
12. Maple Grove (17-7-3). Previous: 12
13. Warroad (1A, 23-3). Previous: 13
14. Dodge County (1A, 20-3-2). Previous: 14
15. Orono (1A, 18-5-3). Previous: T-15
16. Farmington (17-7-3). Previous: 16
17. Grand Rapids/Greenway (21-5-1). Previous: 18
18. Rosemount (20-7). Previous: 19
19. Forest Lake (15-6-6). Previous: 20
20. Northfield (15-10-2). Previous: unranked
21. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 19-6-1). Previous: unranked
22. Albert Lea (1A, 21-4-1). Previous: unranked
23. South St. Paul (1A, 19-7). Previous: 24
24. River Lakes (13-12-1). Previous: unranked
25. Fergus Falls (1A, 15-11-1). Previous: 25
The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams
Moorhead and Hill-Murray retained the top two spots, and Edina moved up to No. 3.