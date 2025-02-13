High Schools

The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams

The teams are in the midst of section tournaments that must be completed by Friday.

By David La Vaque

February 13, 2025 at 1:56AM
Records through Tuesday

1. Minnetonka (24-2-1). Previous: 1

2. Edina (21-3-1). Previous: 2

3. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (25-2). Previous: 3

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (19-3-3). Previous: 4

5. Andover (18-8-1). Previous: 5

6. Holy Angels (1A, 17-6-3). Previous: 6

7. Hill-Murray (21-6). Previous 7

8. Woodbury (22-2-2). Previous: 8

9. Moorhead (19-7-1). Previous: 9

10. Holy Family (20-7). Previous: 10

11. Roseau (21-5-1). Previous: 11

12. Maple Grove (17-7-3). Previous: 12

13. Warroad (1A, 23-3). Previous: 13

14. Dodge County (1A, 20-3-2). Previous: 14

15. Orono (1A, 18-5-3). Previous: T-15

16. Farmington (17-7-3). Previous: 16

17. Grand Rapids/Greenway (21-5-1). Previous: 18

18. Rosemount (20-7). Previous: 19

19. Forest Lake (15-6-6). Previous: 20

20. Northfield (15-10-2). Previous: unranked

21. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 19-6-1). Previous: unranked

22. Albert Lea (1A, 21-4-1). Previous: unranked

23. South St. Paul (1A, 19-7). Previous: 24

24. River Lakes (13-12-1). Previous: unranked

25. Fergus Falls (1A, 15-11-1). Previous: 25

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

