The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams

The list is shuffled only slightly this week as teams and the season progress toward the postseason.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 23, 2025 at 12:16AM
Fans extend their hands to high-five players as the Edina girls hockey team, No. 2 in the Minnesota Top 25 this week, takes the ice. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A line from DJ Kool’s “Let Me Clear My Throat” is apropos for this week’s rankings: “When I say freeze, you better freeze one time/When I say freeze y’all stop on a dime.”

It’s watching-fingernails-grow time in high school girls hockey. But it’s a calm before what should be an exciting section tournament portion of the season.

The Star Tribune’s latest rankings (records through Jan. 22; teams are Class 2A unless noted):

The Minnesota Top 25

1. Minnetonka (18-2-1). Previous: 1

2. Edina (17-3). Previous: 2

3. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (19-2). Previous: 9

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-2-2). Previous: 3

5. Andover (15-5-1). Previous: 5

6. Holy Angels (1A, 13-5-3). Previous: 4

7. Hill-Murray (14-6). Previous: T6

8. Woodbury (20-0-1). Previous: T6

9. Moorhead (15-6-1). Previous: 8

10. Holy Family (14-6). Previous: 10

11. Roseau (18-4). Previous: 11

12. Maple Grove (12-6-3). Previous: 12

13. Warroad (1A, 17-3). Previous: 13

14. Dodge County (1A, 15-3-1). Previous: 14

15. Orono (1A, 13-5-3). Previous: 15

16. Farmington (13-6-2). Previous: unranked

17. Grand Rapids/Greenway (15-5-1). Previous: 16

18. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (14-7-1). Previous: 17

19. Rosemount (14-8). Previous: 18

20. Bemidji (13-8-1). Previous: 19

21. Forest Lake (11-5-5). Previous: 20

22. Roseville/Mahtomedi (9-10-2). Previous: 21

23. Prior Lake (13-8-1). Previous: 22

24. Crookston (1A, 11-9-1). Previous: 23

25. Thief River Falls (1A, 8-8). Previous: 24

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

