Friday’s snowfall coated the outside of Braemar Arena in a layer of chilly quiet, and inside it was, surprisingly, almost quieter. Not for long, though.
Holy Family wins in overtime, ends Minnetonka’s run of girls hockey state tournament appearances
The Fire had lost to the top-ranked Skippers in the past four section championship games.
An hour ahead of puck drop, Holy Family’s girls hockey team, ranked 10th in the Minnesota Top 25 by the Star Tribune, warmed up in the empty upper concourse — high knees, stretching, jogging. Players broke off afterward, headphones on, for their own individual pregame activations: jumprope, or an extra stretch or two. Take your pick.
It was the start of a familiar routine against a familiar opponent at a familiar rink. But an unfamiliar result.
After losing to Minnetonka in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship game for four years in a row, Holy Family won 2-1 in overtime over the No. 1 team in the state to book the Fire’s first trip to the state tournament.
The Skippers have a roster rich with seniors playing Division I hockey next year, but it was eighth-grade forward Lainey Lindsay who put Minnetonka on the board with 11:54 left to play in the second period.
On a Skippers power play, Lindsay slotted in a back-door rebound off a shot from sophomore forward Delaney Miller, who had ripped the puck from the faceoff circle.
Fire freshman Allie DeFauw tied it with 8:45 left in the third, cutting in toward the goal line and flipping up a shot over Minnetonka goalie Layla Hemp, assisted by freshman Angela Cody.
Despite Minnetonka putting up a combined 31 goals in its section quarterfinal and semifinal, a low-scoring game was by no means surprising, thanks to a matchup of standout goalies.
Holy Family junior Kayla Swartout and the Skippers’ Hemp will see each other again when they suit up for Wisconsin and Minnesota, respectively.
But for now, it was the Skippers giving Swartout plenty to deal with, forcing the junior goaltender into 29 saves. She made a sprawling near-post save at the start of the second period and smothered several Minnetonka breakaways, including one with under a minute left to play.
Hemp, a Jori Jones Award semifinalist, recorded 20 saves.
Holy Family played through the Section 2 tournament with “Get Well Soon Jens” stickers plastered on players’ helmets. The decals are in honor of coach Jason Jensen, who was left in critical condition with a head injury after an on-ice collison on Feb. 4.
The Minnesota hockey community has rallied around Jensen and his family, raising nearly $120,000 on GoFundMe. On Thursday, his wife, Kelly, provided an update, sharing that after Jensen’s surgery went well, he has been able to open his eyes and give thumbs-up with both hands.
The incident has also directed community attention toward discussing a potential on-ice helmet requirement for MSHSL coaches.
“Gosh, I hope so,” Kelly told the Star Tribune last week. “So that way it doesn’t happen to someone else.”
Minnetonka was playing for its seventh straight spot at state. In that stretch, the Skippers finished as state runners-up once and third twice, but they lst won in 2015.
The Class 2A quarterfinals start Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. Tournament seeding will be announced Saturday.
