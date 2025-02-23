Warroad had every bit of history on its side — including three championships in the past three years. The Warriors were looking for a historic first four-peat in Minnesota girls hockey.
Dodge County wins Class 1A girls hockey title in overtime, ends Warroad’s push for four in a row
A review showed the Wildcats had scored with 1:03 left in overtime, after the Warriors surged in the third period to tie it.
To top it off, that third title, their fifth overall, came against Dodge County last year. So in a rematch against the Wildcats, No. 3 seed Warroad had the track record at Xcel Energy Center.
But a track record means little when the puck drops. In Saturday’s Class 1A championship rematch, top seed Dodge County avenged last year’s loss with a 4-3 overtime win, raising its first state trophy on its second trip to the state tournament.
Dodge County had to fight off a hungry Warroad comeback late in the third period. With the Wildcats up 3-1 with nine minutes left to play, Warroad scored twice in the span of 39 seconds to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime.
With 1:03 left in overtime, Wildcats junior forward Zoe Heimer followed up a shot from Maysie Koch that ricocheted off the right pipe. Heimer tried to poke the puck in through a crowded crease, and Warroad’s players came away with the puck.
But Heimer skated to the bench, gesturing for a video review. She knew the puck had crossed the goal line. Both teams waited at the bench for the ref’s final whistle, Wildcats fans chanting “goal, goal, goal” as the video replayed on the big screen.
And goal it was. The entire Dodge County team skated from where they had waited anxiously on the bench to the student section, tossing sticks onto the ice.
With the win, the Wildcats become the first girls hockey team south of the Twin Cities to win a state title.
“After we lost in the championship game last year, we all came together as a group,” Dodge County junior defender Alexa Van Straaten said Friday. “We all knew that we could make it back and have another run. So, all season we’ve been focused on this, our main goal.”
Senior goaltender Ida Huber — a Long Island commit and finalist for the Jori Jones Award to the top senior goalie in the state who played every minute of Dodge County’s season and entered Saturday’s game having saved 95.9% of shots faced — made 33 saves against Warroad.
Warroad got on the board first. With 2:54 left to play in the first period, sophomore Jaylie French slipped a pass between the Wildcats’ blue line to Taylor Reese, who squeezed between two defenders to score her 25th goal of the season from the low slot.
The Wildcats answered less than a minute later, as Heimer skated into Dodge County’s offensive zone. Her first shot started a flurry of close-range Wildcats chances, and she was the one to eventually clean up a shot from senior Nora Carstensen.
A long-range goal from Kylie Meyer in the second period, then a shot from the doorstep from Carstensen early in the third, put Dodge County up 3-1.
But back-to-back Warroad goals, scored first by sophomore forward Karlee Kalbrener with 8:39 left, then junior defender Vivienne Marcowka with eight to play, sent the game into overtime.
Warroad also played into overtime — three overtimes, in fact — in its 2-1 semifinal win over No. 2 Orono. Junior goaltender Payton Rolli had 61 saves in that game, and another 18 Saturday.
