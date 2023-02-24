After dispatching South St. Paul, Warroad returns to the Class 1A state championship game in search of back-to-back state titles.

The Warriors, the tournament's top seed and ranked No. 1 in Class 1A all season, defeated fourth seed South St. Paul 4-1 on Friday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center in the girls hockey state tournament. The victory sets up a meeting of defending champ Warroad playing in its fourth title game in the past six years and relative newcomer Orono, which will play in its first state title game in its second trip to the X.

Warroad's top line was all over the scoresheet once again. Talya Hendrickson scored 2:38 into the game. Then senior defenseman Lexi Kirkeby scored her ninth goal of the season for a 2-0 lead through two periods. The Packers cut the deficit to one early in the third period on a Lily Pachl power-play goal, but Warroad's Kate Johnson scored a pair to regain the cushion.

Last season, Warroad also defeated South St. Paul in the semifinals, a 5-0 shutout. Warroad (24-3-1) also won back-to-back state championships in 2010-11.

South St. Paul (22-6-1) has made five trips to the state tournament since 2012, the last time it reached the title game. The Packers took fourth place last year.