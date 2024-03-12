The starting point was fairly obvious: Minnesota's top two scorers in girls basketball are sophomores.

A closer look revealed that plenty of the teams that qualified for this week's state tournament are powered by players in 10th grade and younger. Here's a list of young standouts and when and where they will play in the quarterfinals:

Sydney Friedly, Benilde-St. Margaret's, freshman: Third on the team in scoring at 11.4 points per game. She scored in double figures in each of the three section games. See her: 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt at Maturi Pavilion, Class 3A.

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, sophomore: Second in the state in points per game at 34.1. She scored at least 30 points 23 times this season, including seven straight games. See her: 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Perham at Williams Arena, Class 2A.

Sinae Hill, Minnehaha Academy, sophomore: Third on the team at 10.7 points per game. She was second in rebounds and third in assists and steals. See her: 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Maturi Pavilion, Class 2A.

Lauren Hillesheim, Hopkins, sophomore: Third on the team at 11.9 points per game. She scored in double figures 15 times this season, including a 26-point game against Edina in the section semifinal. See her: 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. White Bear Lake at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Lily Hubin, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, sophomore: Leads the team at 20.1 points per game. She scored at least 20 points 20 times this season, including each section playoff game. See her: 5 p.m. Thursday vs. Fosston at Maturi Pavilion, Class 1A.

Cail Jahnke, St. Michael-Albertville, sophomore: Second on the team at 14.5 points per game. She scored in double figures 26 times this season. See her: 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. Rosemount at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Emma Millerbernd, Providence Academy, freshman: Fifth on the team at 9.5 points per game. She scored in double figures 13 times this season, including all three section playoff games. See her: 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Perham at Williams Arena, Class 2A.

Anna Neyens, Mountain Iron-Buhl, freshman: Third on the team at 10.1 points per game. She scored in double figures 15 times this season. See her: 3 p.m. Thursday vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Maturi Pavilion, Class 1A.

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, sophomore: Leads the state at 35.4 points per game. She also leads the team in assists, rebounds, steals and blocks. See her: 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. New London-Spicer at Williams Arena, Class 2A.

Ari Peterson, Providence Academy, freshman: Second on the team at 12.2 points per game. She had six double-double games this season. See her: 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Perham at Williams Arena, Class 2A.

Amisha Ramlall, Rosemount, freshman: Leads the team at 17.6 points per game. She scored in double figures in 26 of 27 games this season and topped 20 points 10 times. See her: 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. St. Michael-Albertville at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Ashna Ramlall, Rosemount, eighth grade: Amisha's sister, she's fourth on the team in scoring at 9.8 points per game. She scored in double figures 13 times this season. See her: 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. St. Michael-Albertville at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Audrey Shindelar, Stewartville, sophomore: Leads the team at 15.4 points per game. See her: noon Wednesday vs. St. Peter at Maturi Pavilion, Class 3A.

Tatum Woodson, Hopkins, sophomore: Second on the team at 13.5 points per game. She scored in double figures 17 times this season. See her: 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. White Bear Lake at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Lanelle Wright, Minnetonka, sophomore: Third on the team at 14.2 points per game. She scored in double figures 21 times, including both section playoff games. See her: 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Andover at Williams Arena, Class 4A.























