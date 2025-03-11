Girls basketball state tournament: Final four and champion predictions for each class
Longtime Star Tribune sportswriter Ron Haggstrom forecast which teams will advance to the semifinals and the championship game and which one will win.
In the quarterfinals: The three best teams, Maple Grove (26-2), Eastview (25-3) and Hopkins (24-5), are a notch above the rest of the field. They roll into the semifinals while the experience of Lakeville North (18-11) pays off in a close victory over Brainerd.
In the semifinals: Maple Grove handled Lakeville North 72-51 during the regular season and will win again. Eastview and Hopkins also met during the regular season, with the Lightning prevailing 68-61. That was the Royals' first game without senior leader Tatum Woodson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury. They have since adjusted to new roles and will get revenge.
The champion: Also a rematch from the regular season, where Hopkins pulled out a 59-55 victory. Look for the Crimson to shoot the ball better from three-point land and win the first state crown in program history. Maple Grove 68, Hopkins 63
Class 3A
In the quarterfinals: Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6), unbeaten Monticello (29-0) and Marshall (27-1), the top three seeds, all advance while fifth-seeded Alexandria (24-4) avenges last year’s setback in the semifinals of the state tournament to DeLaSalle (24-5).
In the semifinals: Benilde-St. Margaret’s had its way with Alexandria 79-53 during the regular season and will do so again. It won’t be the Red Knights who hand Monticello its first loss of the season, though, because the Magic will fall to Marshall.
The champion: Senior guard Kendall McGee, headed to Creighton, has waited two long years since suffering a knee injury in the state tournament for this moment. She isn’t about to be denied. The Red Knights three-peat. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 71, Marshall 58
Class 2A
In the quarterfinals: The three heavyweights, unbeatens Providence Academy (29-0) and Crosby-Ironton (30-0) along with Minnehaha Academy (20-9) will cruise to easy victories in the first round. They will be joined by the Mainstreeters of Sauk Centre (27-2).
In the semifinals: Time to put the focus on three prolific scorers — senior Addi Mack of Minnehaha Academy and juniors Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton and Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy. All three have eclipsed 4,000 points. Crosby-Ironton will outscore Minnehaha Academy for the second time this season, and Providence Academy will overwhelm Sauk Centre.
The champion: There will be plenty of talk about Kentucky recruit Greenway vs. Gophers recruit Oehrlein. Those two will be in the spotlight, but the fact is Providence Academy has the best starting lineup in the state. Hope Counts, Emma Millerbernd, Mckenna Schaefer and Beckett Greenway, all with scoring averages in double figures, will play a large role in the Lions' fourth consecutive championship. Providence Academy 84, Crosby-Ironton 71
Class 1A
In the quarterfinals: Defending champion Goodhue (24-5) isn’t about to go down in the opening round. The Wildcats will be joined in the semifinals by No. 2 seed Mayer Lutheran (26-3) and No. 3 seed Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (29-2), led by sophomore scoring machine Morgan Mathiowetz (34 points per game). Fifth-seeded Cromwell-Wright (25-4) will get past West Central Area (24-6) in the best matchup of the day.
In the semifinals: Mayer Lutheran beat Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65-54 during the regular season and will win again, in a closer game. The Crusaders will have the opportunity to deny Goodhue a repeat title in the final.
The champion: Goodhue won back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. It will duplicate the feat in 2024 and 2025. Wildcats coach Josh Wieme will win his fourth title. Goodhue 64, Mayer Lutheran 51
