With a dominant all-around performance, Eden Prairie dumped Centennial 78-57 in the final Class 4A quarterfinal of the girls basketball state tournament Wednesday at Williams Arena.
The Eagles shot better than 50% from the floor (31-for-58), made nine of 18 three-pointers, outrebounded Centennial 32-28 and committed seven fewer turnovers than the Cougars.
Annika Anderson and Ella Hardwick each scored 12 points to lead Eden Prairie, which improved to 21-9. Marisa Frost led Centennial (19-11) with 21 points.
