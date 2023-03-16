Elisabeth Gadient led second-seeded Goodhue past Crosby-Ironton 67-59 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A girls basketball state tournament Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion.
Gadient had 16 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. The junior also forced a turnover with 1:27 left to preserve a six-point lead.
The Wildcats (28-3) forced six turnovers over the last 6:47 of the game and finished on a 15-8 run.
Rangers freshman Tori Oehrlein finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
The Rangers (23-8) led by as many as eight late in the first half.
