Last year, Crosby-Ironton and Minnehaha Academy met in the Class 2A state tournament’s third-place game, both on the unwanted end of semifinal losses.
Providence Academy and Crosby-Ironton, a perfect pairing, reach Class 2A girls basketball final
Each of the finalists remained undefeated with a comfortable victory in the semifinals.
Minnehaha’s third-place trophy was a point of pride, surely, but this year, the two teams battled in the state semifinals with a greater prize on the line: a spot in the title game.
No. 2 seed Crosby-Ironton held on to its early lead in an 85-72 win over No. 3 Minnehaha Academy on Friday night at Williams Arena. The Rangers booked their first trip to the state championship game.
They’ll get the honor of gunning to unseat three-time reigning state champ and top seed Providence Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday. Both teams enter their matchup with flawless records.
Crosby-Ironton (32-0) was versatile and athletic in its attack, then iron-clad on defense, holding the Redhawks (22-10) to just 24-for-66 (36%) shooting. Still, the state’s leading scorer, Maryland commit and Minnehaha Academy senior Addi Mack, netted 28 points for the two-time state champs.
Crosby-Ironton is on its third consecutive trip to state, and its leading scorer, future Gopher Tori Oerhlein, is making herself comfortable on her future home court.
Oehrlein — who reached 4,000 points faster than any Minnesota girls basketball player in history and is the state’s all-time leading rebounder — scored 27 points and grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds, battling under the basket.
Crosby-Ironton built out a 40-24 halftime lead. Rangers senior guard Regan Juenemann surged for 13 straight points to start the second half, putting the No. 2 seed up by as many as 21.
Juenemann finished with a game-high 31 points. Junior guard Sammie Hachey added 12, taking advantage when Oerhlein grabbed the attention of Redhawks defenders. The Rangers shot 31-for-53 (59%) from the floor.
Providence Academy 88, Minnewaska Area 43
The Minnewaska Area girls thought they were prepared. They did their diligence before they played Providence Academy in the Class 2A semifinals. They watched tape, the tried to imitate the Lions’ ridiculously fast-paced style, they even had their starters practice against six defenders at a time.
But the only team that can pull off a reasonable facsimile of Providence Academy are the Lions themselves. They improved to 31-0 with an 88-43 victory over Minnewaska Area. They will play in the Class 2A championship game for the fifth year in a row with a chance at their fourth straight title.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsMaple Grove's Hanna triplets have one game left to play together. And it's for a state championship
“You just can’t duplicate what Providence can do,” Minnewaska head coach Nick Danielson said. “That is a different animal over there.”
Befitting their mascot, the Lions live in eternal attack mode.
Missed shots, fouls, turnovers matter little. Nothing slows the Lions down.
The biggest reason is the never-slow-down style of junior Maddyn Greenway. Greenway, who clearly comes with no off switch, pushes the ball up the court every chance she gets.
She scored 26 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists, a ho-hum individual effort for the reigning All-Minnesota Player of the Year. Providence Academy thrives on speed and possessing the ball in a way opponents cannot match.
And the Lions did it Friday without making a substitution until less than four minutes remained in the game and the victory was in hand.
“I’ve done that ever since I became a coach,” Providence Academy’s Connor Goetz said. “It’s a gamble, but I trust these players to make smart decisions.”
Providence Academy and Crosby-Ironton, a perfect pairing, reach Class 2A girls basketball final
Each of the finalists remained undefeated with a comfortable victory in the semifinals.