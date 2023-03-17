Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOLD coach Brian Kingery wasn't about to let Hayfield's two stars, junior guards Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver, beat him.

His hybrid defense, two players face-guarding the Vikings stars and a 1-2 zone protecting the paint, worked to perfection.

The Warriors held both players to one field goal en route to a 58-46 victory in the Class 1A girls basketball state tournament semifinals Friday at Williams Arena.