BOLD coach Brian Kingery wasn't about to let Hayfield's two stars, junior guards Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver, beat him.

His hybrid defense, two players face-guarding the Vikings stars and a 1-2 zone protecting the paint, worked to perfection.

The Warriors held both players to one field goal en route to a 58-46 victory in the Class 1A girls basketball state tournament semifinals Friday at Williams Arena.