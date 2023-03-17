BOLD coach Brian Kingery wasn't about to let Hayfield's two stars, junior guards Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver, beat him.
His hybrid defense, two players face-guarding the Vikings stars and a 1-2 zone protecting the paint, worked to perfection.
The Warriors held both players to one field goal en route to a 58-46 victory in the Class 1A girls basketball state tournament semifinals Friday at Williams Arena.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings agree to terms with ex-Packers defender Dean Lowry
On Friday, the team also finalized a one-year contract with outside linebacker Marcus Davenport, whose introductory news conference was delayed this week amid ongoing negotiations.
Sports
March Madness: Jones, Marquette roll over Vermont 78-61
Kam Jones scored 18 of his 19 points in the second half as second-seeded Marquette beat No. 15 Vermont 78-61 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Sports
Packers add safety Tarvarius Moore, long snapper Matt Orzech
The Green Bay Packers have signed safety Tarvarius Moore and long snapper Matt Orzech.
Sports
Expansion St. Louis City goes for 4th win in MLS start
For Kyle Hiebert, St. Louis City's success is nothing short of surreal for Kyle. Expansion teams simply aren't supposed to make such a first impression.
Sports
Favre must remain in welfare lawsuit, Mississippi argues
A judge should ignore a request from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre to be removed from a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover misspent welfare money in Mississippi's largest-ever public corruption case, the state Department of Human Services said this week.